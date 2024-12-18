“Shoot 1000 a Summer”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Called Out by Amar’e Stoudemire Despite a Career Year from Mid-Range

“I wanna see Giannis develop a jump shot,” Amar’e Stoudemire declared just hours before the two-time NBA MVP’s NBA Cup win against the Oklahoma City Thunder at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Stoudemire was naming the players he watches in the NBA at the moment on Udonis Haslem’s The OGs Podcast. After mentioning Jalen Brunson and Ja Morant, the 42-year-old named Giannis Antetokounmpo as someone he follows in the league. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar’s mid-range jumper was the first thing that came to the former Knicks star’s mind as he started talking about him.

“I’ve been waiting on him [to develop a jump shot] because obviously his athleticism, his strength to the basket is great. But if he really focuses on that jump shot more, like shoot a 1000 a summer,” Stoudemire said.

However, he did seem dejected that Antetokounmpo has not already implemented that in his game. “We waiting too long,” the six-time All-Star added after Haslem admitted that he has been waiting for the same thing as well.

Quite ironically, Stoudemire’s criticism comes in a season that Antetokounmpo has actually improved his mid-range game substantially. The Greek superstar has spearheaded Milwaukee’s comeback from an early setback this season, averaging 32.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists, on a staggering 61.4% shooting from the floor.

While most of his field goals still come from the paint, Antetokounmpo’s numbers in the perimeter are better than ever before. He’s shooting 39.4% from the top of the key compared to a league average of 43.5%, per StatMuse. He’s shooting around 32% from the perimeter, which is not very efficient. However, the Bucks superstar is attempting and making a lot of jumpers from just inside the three-point boundary this season.

His numbers are more impressive near the baseline but drop precipitously in the middle. That being said, Giannis’ pull up jumpers have really been a soothing sight for sore eyes this season.

Stoudemire may have missed them because they haven’t appeared that often and at a high clip. So his advice still stands. Giannis should still shoot a 1000 jumpers each summer to really ace his jump shot, that will take his dominance to a whole another level. If Antetokounmpo becomes a threat in the perimeter, defenders would hesitate to leave him alone to protect the rim.

“There is no other Giannis. There’s never been another Giannis throughout the history of the game…. Why would I try to change? I just gotta EVOLVE GIANNIS. And that was my mindset all year. EVOLVE GIANNIS. Every single day. It’s been working so far.” – @Giannis_An34 pic.twitter.com/EbZ9GeuSHj — Thanalysis Show (@ThanalysisShow) December 13, 2024

This will make his job easier to drive to the basket and kick out the odd ball to open teammates.

Antetokounmpo has admitted in his brother Thanasis’ show that he is taking his game to the next level with his perimeter moves and mid-range game. His aim has been to evolve his game gradually every year. And it seems to be working as his 26-point triple-double just won the Bucks the In-Season tournament.