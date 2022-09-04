$70 million Israeli-American NBA legend claims Kevin Durant and Steve Nash quashed their beef

The Brooklyn Nets might just be good this year, a $70 million Israeli-American NBA legend thinks Kevin Durant and Steve Nash will be just fine.

Brooklyn Nets might have found the solution this season as per former assistant coach Amare Stoudemire. The Phoenix suns legend’s vocal outlook on the Nets’ chances this season has not gone unnoticed.

Everyone in the league has picked up on the chatter. And being the big name that Amare is crowds have taken his opinion into account. And it’s a good one.

He thinks the Brooklyn Nets will have no problems this season despite the color of the off-season drama. While the almost borderline vitriolic nature of events that unfolded might leave everyone questioning the integrity of the Brooklyn Nets, Stoudamire thinks otherwise.

“It’s always been ups and downs with coaches and star players” Former Nets Assistant Coach Amar’e Stoudemire is very confident things will be fine this season with Kevin Durant and Steve Nash #NetsWorld@Amareisreal | @Jumpshot8 | @LegsESPN pic.twitter.com/3AoAtdKwDn — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) September 3, 2022

Amare Stoudamire claims Kevin Durant and Steve Nash are egoless and can take the Brooklyn Nets to glory

Yes, the $70 million legend thinks that Kevin Durant is egoless, the same player who refers to himself as a god. While we understand the soft corner Stoudamire would have for Steve Nash, we are perplexed by the love he has shown to Durant.

“Both of those guys are egoless. Steve was an egoless player. Kevin Durant is also an egoless player. He wants to win. So, I think with those two guys who have that type of mentality and personality, it’ll work out for them.” –– Amar’e Stoudemire https://t.co/sxgJj1gND2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 2, 2022

There is always the possibility that he knows something we don’t and that his prediction is based on inside information. However, with the facts presented to us as is, we doubt it highly.

Nonetheless, we will most likely see a formidable team. The potency of the offense will not dull down despite anything that goes on outside the court. And if Amare is right about this, we might as well see the Nets challenge for the throne.

