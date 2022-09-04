Basketball

$70 million Israeli-American NBA legend claims Kevin Durant and Steve Nash quashed their beef

The Brooklyn Nets might just be good this year, a $70 million Israeli-American NBA legend thinks Kevin Durant and Steve Nash will be just fine. 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"Michael Porter Jr is trying to channel talent through his hair, not his craft!": NBA Twitter reacts to $30 Million Nuggets' forward's new hair-do
Next Article
"Fakhar should open": Mohammad Hafeez wants Babar Azam to drop to number 3 in India vs Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup match
NBA Latest Post
The Brooklyn Nets might just be good this year, a $70 million Israeli-American NBA legend thinks Kevin Durant and Steve Nash will be just fine. 
$70 million Israeli-American NBA legend claims Kevin Durant and Steve Nash quashed their beef

The Brooklyn Nets might just be good this year, a $70 million Israeli-American NBA legend…