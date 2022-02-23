“I played basketball because of Allen Iverson, I had the cornrows and headbands”: Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals having a fan moment with The Answer at the All-Star weekend in Cleveland

Reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a fan moment with Allen Iverson at the All-Star weekend, revealing The Answer was his idol.

The 2022 NBA All-Star weekend was a star-studded affair to say the least. Attended by legends from all eras as the league celebrated its 75th anniversary. The iconic ceremony was held in Cleveland and was a sight that all hoop fans will remember for ages to come.

It was a delight to see superstars of the past and present in one frame having conversations. It was not only the fans who were starstruck but the players of today as well. The young NBA superstars couldn’t stop gushing about their childhood idols like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, and Magic Johnson.

Such was the excitement that even the defending champion and reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t control his emotions on seeing his favorite superstars. The Greek Freak, who was also part of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team, spoke about getting emotional on seeing his childhood heroes.

“I’m blessed, I didn’t suppose to be here. You know, I worked extremely hard. God has blessed me with unbelievable gifts, and I made something out of those gifts. I’m here to be with the All-Time Greats, Kevin Garnett, Reggie Miller, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem, Magic Johnson, and Allen Iverson. Like all these players, I idolized, while growing up. This is a blessing, I don’t take for granted.”

During an interaction with TNT’s Chris Haynes, Giannis gave an insight into his conversation with Sixers legend Allen Iverson.

Giannis Antetokounmpo idolized Allen Iverson while growing up.

Though their games are like chalk and cheese, the Bucks superstar is a die-hard fan of The Answer. Giannis admitted AI was the reason he started playing basketball. Iverson was a cultural icon, having a cult following, creating a niche for himself.

When asked about his conversation with The Answer, the Greek Freak said the following.

“I said, I played basketball because of him. You know, I had the cornrows, headbands, I used to be short back then and skinny. You know, I just wanted to be like Allen Iverson. Watching a bunch of documentaries of AI, he said, he wanted to be like MJ, like I wanted to be AI growing up.”

Both Iverson and Giannis have been revolutionary superstars in the NBA, despite having different ways of playing the game. Having accolades like MVP, DPOY, Finals MVP, and an NBA championship, Giannis feels he still has a lot left to prove.

On the professional front, Giannis is having a great season with the Bucks and is one of the top contenders to win the MVP.