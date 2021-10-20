Basketball

“I played like trash… But if we can win a game like that… that’s a good omen for us!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry records a triple-double as Warriors’ take Opening Night Game against LeBron James and the Lakers

"I played like trash... But if we can win a game like that... that's a good omen for us!": Warriors' Stephen Curry records a triple-double as Warriors' take Opening Night Game against LeBron James and the Lakers
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
Why Australia will wear two kits in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021?
Next Article
"You're telling me LeBron James couldn't defeat a 'trash' Stephen Curry?!": Skip Bayless rips into the King, as the Lakers register an embarrassing loss to start their season
NBA Latest Post
"You're telling me LeBron James couldn't defeat a 'trash' Stephen Curry?!": Skip Bayless rips into the King, as the Lakers register an embarrassing loss to start their season
“You’re telling me LeBron James couldn’t defeat a ‘trash’ Stephen Curry?!”: Skip Bayless rips into the King, as the Lakers register an embarrassing loss to start their season

Skip Bayless slams LeBron James and the LA Lakers for their season opener loss against…