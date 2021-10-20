"I played like trash... But if we can win a game like that... that's a good omen for us!": Warriors' Stephen Curry records a triple-double as Warriors' take Opening Night Game against LeBron James and the Lakers

Warriors’ Stephen Curry has an off-game, manages to get a triple-double, as the Warriors beat the Lakers to start the 2021-22 season

NBA Basketball is back! To start us off, we had a rematch of the Eastern Conference Semis, with the Nets visiting the defending Champions, the Bucks. Kevin Durant had 32 points, 11 rebounds and James Harden had 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists. Despite these performances, the Nets lost to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks 127-104. Giannis recorded 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists.

For the second act of the night, we had the Warriors taking on the Lakers. Despite huge performances from LeBron James (34-11-5) and Anthony Davis (33-11-2), the Lakers fell short. The Warriors won the contest 121-114, with a strong team performance all around. Stephen Curry led the team, with a 21-10-10 triple-double. Jordan Poole scored 20 points, Damion Lee and Nemanja Bjelica scored 15 each. Andre Iguodala added 12 points from the bench.

“I played like trash”: Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry had an uncharacteristic shooting night. He failed to find a rhythm and went 5/21 from the field. However, just because his shots weren’t landing, didn’t mean Steph did not contribute to the game. He recorded 10 rebounds and 10 assists, to complement his 21 points. This was Curry’s first triple-double since January 2016.

first Steph Curry triple-double since January 22, 2016. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 20, 2021

After the game, Steph stopped for a chat with Allie LaForce. There, describing tonight’s game, he said,

“I played like trash… but if we can win a game like that, where we created some good shot and stuck with it defensively… that’s a good omen for us.”

“I played like trash… but if we can win a game like that, where we created some good shot and stuck with it defensively… that’s a good omen for us.” Steph Curry kept it real with @ALaForce after the @warriors opening night victory. #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/lCygmmz9Ym — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 20, 2021

After his interview, Curry was cooled down by his teammate, by showering him with cold water. Damion Lee and Otto Porter Jr. led the charge for the same.

Despite the off-night, securing a win like this, that too against the Lakers, is huge! The Warriors would ride this wave going into their next game, which is against the Clippers on Thursday.