“I Pray”: Nuggets HC Michael Malone Jokingly Responds to Question About Non-Nikola Jokic Minutes

Nobody is more aware of what Nikola Jokic means to the Nuggets than head coach Michael Malone. Denver is one of the most dominant teams in the NBA when the Serbian superstar is on the court. However, they aren’t nearly as effective when he’s on the bench. So when the head coach was asked about the team’s plan without their center, Malone joked that he banks on divine intervention.

In their narrow win over the Warriors, the Nuggets held a net rating of +23 with the three-time MVP on the court. However, whenever he took a break, Golden State began to claw their way back into the game. This has been a recurring occurrence and one that Denver needs to address immediately. When Malone was questioned about the team’s strategy without Jokic, he quipped,

“I pray. That’s what I do.”

However, he did proceed to give a serious answer and said the rest of the team needs to step up when Jokic is taking a breather,

“We need some other guys, like [Russell Westbrook] is the main guy out there. I can get Jamal out there with that group. We just got to find a way to hold some water while Nikola is on the bench. I want to be careful of running him too many minutes.”

Jamal Murray finished with only 12 points against the Warriors but had a net rating of +4. Russell Westbrook’s net rating was a disappointing -10, but his clutch defensive play in the closing moments secured the victory for Denver.

However, Denver needs more from Jokic’s supporting cast. Malone doesn’t want Jokic to play heavy minutes on a nightly basis. However, he will do what’s necessary to get a win. That certainly turned out to be the case against the Warriors as the Serbian superstar played 40 minutes. The head coach claimed it was the need of the hour and he was their best bet to get the win,

“The fact of the matter is we’re 2-3 in our last five we need a win. We’re going to use Nikola as much as we need to, to get this win.”

The reigning MVP finished with 38 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, and helped his team secure the win. The Nuggets don’t even resemble a play-in team without Jokic, but his impeccable play makes them a legit contender.

Jokic’s dominance this season

The Serbian superstar is filling up the stat sheet but the advanced analytics capture the true impact of the MVP candidate. On the season, Jokic is averaging the highest point differential of his career at +31.

This mark is within the 100th percentile, making it his fourth consecutive season among the NBA’s best in that department. According to Cleaning the Glass, the Nuggets’ expected points are +61 with Jokic on the court. Additionally, the team’s effective field goal percentage increased by 11.3% with the center running the show.

There isn’t a player in the NBA who is as valuable as Jokic. However, the Nuggets are risking burning him out, and Malone knows the rest of the team, including him, needs to step up and help their talisman.