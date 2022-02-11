“Sacramento ain’t want me so they just got rid of me”: Tyrese Haliburton expresses his frustration with getting traded after committing to the Kings

Tyrese Haliburton talks about getting traded away from the Sacramento Kings, saying they didn’t want him and so go rid of him.

With the plethora of trades that have taken place the past 12 hours, it’s easy to forget the first big trade that got the ball rolling prior to the Feb 10th deadline. Tyrese Haliburton was shockingly moved from the Sacramento Kings to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, with other players on the periphery rounding out that deal.

We’ve already gotten a chance to witness what the Kings look like with Sabonis as he dropped 22 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 assists in his SacTown debut. Haliburton has yet to make his debut for the Pacers but it’s expected that he will come Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The league was in quite a disarray over news of Tyrese Haliburton having been traded away from the Sacramento Kings. Merely a month ago, during his postgame presser, Haliburton would say that he was going to be in Sacramento for the long haul.

Clearly Tyrese isn’t happy with the fact that the franchise he committed to has sent him off after a year’s worth of basketball.

Tyrese Haliburton on the Sacramento to Indiana trade.

In his media availability today, Tyrese Haliburton was quite candid with the way he felt about the Kings trading him in his sophomore season.

He said, “They ain’t want me, they went in a different direction and it’s part of the business and it happens. I’m excited to be here. I put a lot of love and a lot of trust in Sacramento and immersed myself in that community with the people and they just rid of me.”

“I put a lot of trust in Sacramento … and they just got rid of me.” Tyrese Haliburton on being traded to the Pacers (via @RomeovilleKid, h/t @jxlorenzi)pic.twitter.com/BlEdvCABjP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 10, 2022

It was reported by Matt Barnes that tears were shed by Haliburton upon hearing the news that he got traded. Woj also confirmed that the entirety of the league was in shock that the Kings had actually pulled the plug on a trade that sent Tyrese Haliburton away so soon.