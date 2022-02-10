“What the f**k, Derrick White got traded?!”: Dejounte Murray expresses his stupefaction with his Spurs teammate getting to the Celtics

Dejounte Murray doesn’t seem to be taking the Derrick White trade all too lightly as he took to Twitter to express his emotions about it.

With the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade getting most of the traction from the media today, it’s important to take a step back and look at other deals that have been happening around on the periphery. One such interesting trade is the San Antonio Spurs trading Derrick White away to the Boston Celtics.

The Spurs received both Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford in return along with a 2022 1-4 protected first round pick and a 2028 pick swap in the first round.

Also read: “We’re the number one team in the world and you’re worried about the f**king Lakers?!”: Cam Payne calls LeBron James and company the ‘worst team in the Western Conference’

This seems like quite the haul for one player but considering the fact that Langford was essentially out of the rotation and Richardson wasn’t what the Celtics hoped for, the deal doesn’t seem all too lopsided.

Derrick White made his way to the Boston Celtics at the exact right time as they have just found themselves on the defensive end of the floor, boasting the current 3rd best DRTG in the league at 105.3.

Dejounte Murray on Derrick White being traded.

With Dejounte Murray and Derrick White having been on the Spurs together ever since the 2017-18 NBA season, it’s safe to say that their bond is quite strong. Seeing White get traded, especially after being selected to his first All-Star team must’ve been quite the shock.

Also read: “‘My boy’ is the Real Magician this year!”: Patrick Beverley calls out Russell Westbrook saying all he does is run around and trick people

He expressed just how surprised he was with a GIF of Kevin Hart saying ‘What the f**k’ on Twitter. White showed love to his now former teammate, Dejounte, for getting selected to the All-Star team, saying:

“I’m super happy, he deserved it. I mean, his numbers and everything that he’s done for us this year, he should’ve been an All-Star and I’m glad he got that recognition.”

With the Celtics having found their bread and butter to be the defensive end of the floor, having a guy who forces his opponents to shoot 44.5% from the field is quite handy (an impressive 32.9% while defending above the break 3s).