“I Put Shaquille O’Neal To Shame”: $11,000,000 Worth Rockstar Narrated Story of ‘Competitive’ Kobe Bryant ‘Out-Drinking’ Him in China

There is no doubt that Kobe Bryant was one of the hardest competitors the NBA ever saw. However, his competitive nature was not at all limited to playing basketball alone. As a matter of fact, Bryant was just as determined to win off the court, something American popstar Jason Derulo also testifies to. Speaking in a recent interview shared on Twitter by ⁶, the $11,000,000 net worth star Derulo mentioned a story of him partying with Kobe in China.

Advertisement

Derulo claimed that Kobe effectively challenged him to take continuous shots, and did not seem to stop. The rockstar mentioned that the night proved to be the drunkest one of his life. The story stands as evidence of the fact that the LA Lakers’ legend’s Mamba mentality was not a gameplan, but rather a way of life. He brought forth the same kind of attitude to every competition of his life, be it the NBA, or a random drinking contest.

Jason Derulo reveals how he had the drunkest night of his life with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant

Both Kobe and O’Neal tried to outdrink Jason Derulo during their night out. However, while Derulo was able to outdrink Shaq easily, Kobe proved to be different.

Advertisement

The Lakers legend apparently hit his glass at Derulo’s glass each time he finished a drink. This effectively forced the rockstar to keep up with Bryant, something he tried to do for the longest time. However, Bryant was in no mood to stop and the duo ended up taking around 16 shots:

“I got the drunkest I have ever been with Kobe Bryant. That is one of the greatest highlights of my life. We sitting chopping it up having dinner. After that, every drink he drinks, he hits my glass really aggressively. Pow, and then my glass just kind of shakes and moves towards me. I am just like, bow, you know. We are both very competitive. This was my night to show Kobe how to do it. I was a rockstar. Like, you play basketball but I do this. I put Shaquille O’Neal to shame, that is at the back of my mind. I hit him back, but it keeps going and going and going, After that, I am 16 shots in, the rest of the night becomes a blur. All I remember is riding home and I have to stop the vehicle like five times.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/OVOLakeShow/status/1689050717162704898?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The incident led to the most inebriated night of Jason Derulo’s life. The rockstar claimed that while he himself was highly competitive, Kobe simply did not stop, and outdrank him comfortably.

O’Neal once revealed Bryant was a different animal while competing

There is little doubt that the kind of competitiveness Kobe showed was bound to blow Derulo away. Shaq himself once revealed the extent of his competitive nature.

Advertisement

O’Neal claimed in an interview with Revolt’s Drink Champs that Bryant was a different animal. He compared his former teammate to Michael Jordan, claiming that not even MJ came close to Kobe when it came to competitiveness.

O’Neal narrated how he would see Kobe shooting shots without a ball for hours together. Shaq would then see his teammate pull off the exact same moves in actual games. His ability to focus and visualize shots meant that Bryant was always thoroughly prepared when it mattered the most.