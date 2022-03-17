“I make winning plays, get used to them!”: Celtics’ Marcus Smart fires back after being accused of making dirty plays on Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

Celtics’ Marcus Smart replies to all the people raging about him getting Stephen Curry injured with a dirty play

The clash between the Celtics and the Warriors was feisty, to say the least. With the Eastern Conference giants strangling the free-flowing offense of the Warriors, it was not a surprise that the Celtics ended up winning the game 110-88. While the win by the Celtics was convincing, many NBA fans have been critical of one player, Marcus Smart.

Smart, who is one of the best defensive guards in the game, had a job at his hand as he was guarding the Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The 28-year-old might have done a great job in the night, but his ways were nonetheless questionable.

Steph Curry officially out for the game with what team is calling left foot soreness following this play pic.twitter.com/6edSJxQszv — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 17, 2022

Injuring Stephen Curry while diving for a loose ball or be it having a fragrant foul on Klay Thompson, the Celtics’ guard was called out by many fans and labeled as a so-called ‘dirty player’.

Marcus Smart Claps Back at Claims of Him Being a Dirty Player

While many were highly critical of the plays that Smart made, the 28-year-old couldn’t care less. In a post-game presser, the 6’3″ guard clapped back at claims of him making dirty plays.

Smart, on the other hand, claimed that he was making winning plays for his team, saying, “I make winning plays. That’s what I do. Don’t blame it on me, Get use to it”

Marcus Smart on his ‘dirty plays’ tonight : “I make winning plays, That’s what i do. Don’t blame it on me, Get use to it” — Johnson White (@JohnsonWhiteNBA) March 17, 2022

While many Dubs’ fans might be salty with Smart’s plays, the 28-year-old to be fair had a game to remember with his defensive display. Not only that, he also chipped in with 20 points for his team helping them to a 110-88 victory.

With the Celtics making a name for themselves as a defensive juggernaut, Smart has become one of the most important factors for the team. Do you think the play Smart made was dirty?