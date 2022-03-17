“Devin Booker is a classy guy with his cars, and on the court” : D-Book’s car collection is something straight out of a vintage car collector’s dream

Devin Booker is a car collector of the highest order – while the league focuses on fast cars, he goes for heritage.

Devin Booker and his love for cars is well-known across the league. Over the years he’s been teasing his collection to the world, and the fans are waiting with bated breath to see the next piece of his incredible collection.

The man likes to collect cars, like the way some people collect stamps. He loves a vintage classic car as much as Rick from Pawn Stars likes a good deal. His collection includes Chevrolets, Buicks, GMs, and all the good old American brands.

His favorite is the Chevy Impala, something his uncle put him onto. The whole family is filled with automobile enthusiasts. The Phoenix Suns star keeps his cars in immaculate condition, and some of them are almost twice as old as he is.

Devin Booker rolled up to the playoffs in a Grand National – the Lakers stood no chance once they saw the man roll in like a collector

In 2021, the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers faced off in the playoffs. The Lakers did manage to get 2 games on the finalist, but they managed to get best convincingly. The highlight of the series was not on the court though, however.

D-Book rolled up to the home game in a well-preserved donk, fully functional and everything. It was a beautiful champagne-colored car with 23-inch rims. The best car was saved however for the Lakers away game.

He came into the garage in a black Grand National, a car that has his history with debt collectors of the country. Completely murdered out, Book rolled in like he was ready to collect – and they did.

