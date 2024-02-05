“I Quit Cause I Was Up 2-1”: Mark Cuban Fact Checked Dirk Nowitzki’s Hall of Fame Retelling of Their Fateful 1v1

Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban hugs former Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki as Nowitzki has his number 41 jersey retired after the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A few weeks ago, Mark Cuban made an appearance on the Games With Names podcast. Additionally, Cuban narrated a story from one of his 1-on-1 battles with Dirk Nowitzki. During Nowitzki’s Hall-of-Fame speech, the former Mavs forward revealed the results of this duel claiming that he dunked on the former Mavericks owner. However, while on the podcast, Cuban stated that this was not the complete story and the final result looked different.

Nowitzki didn’t shy away from embarrassing Mark Cuban during his 2023 Hall of Fame ceremony. Apart from expressing his admiration for Cuban, Nowitzki also recollected the moment he had dunked on the latter.

“I will always remember when you bought the team and you came to your first practice. You said ‘Let’s play some one-on-one, I can play a little bit’. So of course, I drove left like I always do and I dunked it right on your head. We had a great friendship and relationship ever since,” Dirk revealed.

Talking about the same 1-on-1 duel, the businessman revealed some more important details that the NBA legend forgot. While talking to Julian Edelman, the multibillionaire stated how he scored the first two points and quit while he was leading 2-1.

“I’m gonna fix a story that Dirk told at his Hall-of-Fame introduction. So Dirk gets up there and he talks about how when I first bought the team we played 1-on-1. Which is true. He says ‘yeah, I dunked on his head and he quit’. Which is true. But what he didn’t say is I scored the first two buckets and I quit cause I was up 2-1. So there Dirk, take that. I have it on video too,” Cuban stated.

Over the years, Cuban has claimed that he is quite talented on the basketball hardwood. This story proves him right. Managing to score not one, but two points against one of the brightest young talents in the league is impressive, to say the least. Moreover, both of them shared a cordial bond on and off the court.

Mark Cuban shared a special bond with Dirk Nowitzki

Mark Cuban and Dirk Nowitzki joined the league around the same time. While the German superstar was drafted in 1998, Cuban made the $285,000,000 purchase and became the Mavericks’ owner in 2000.

Since then, the two have shared a solid bond, creating numerous memories. There have been several incidents when the two have partied together. During a sit-down interview with Graham Bensinger, the 2007 MVP detailed one of them.

“I don’t necessarily remember that night as vivid as he does. I think there was more of a bad experience for him but uh…we had a good time,” said Nowitzki.

Cuban and Nowitzki also shared a wholesome moment during the latter’s final game at the American Airlines Center. Bidding Nowitzki farewell, Mark said,

“First and foremost, you know how much, I love you and how much we all care about you.”

Not many players share such a relationship with their team owners. However, credit to Cuban, he has emphasized the importance of creating a safe environment for his employees. One of the most respected owners in the American sports fraternity, Mark holds the utmost respect for the people on his payroll as well as the fans.