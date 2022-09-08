“I realized I was in Basketball Heaven!”: Dwyane Wade recounts Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson’s trash talk during NBA 75

When you are in awe of Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson, you would feel like you are in Basketball Heaven too! Just ask Dwyane Wade!

The glorious of the glorious get to ride into Valhalla. Or so they say in Norse mythology, and for Dwyane Wade, being a part of the NBA 75 had the same feeling.

The legendary NBA 75 is a collection of the best individuals to have played the game. Sure we can debate all we want about the legitimacy of the list. But all the players who made it are the elite of the elite.

So, when Dwyane Wade got a chance to interact with the greats, breathe in the same air as them, and be in the same room as them, he talks about how surreal he felt.

Wade talks about how when he met Jordan, he forgot all the problems he faced with the Jordan brand. Because well, it’s Michael Jordan!

He then gets to the main story, the story of how he stood in awe watching two legends go at each other. A story that solidified the fact that he was amidst basketball royalty. The gods so to speak.

Dwyane Wade says he felt like he was in “Basketball Heaven” watching Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson!

He talks about how MJ greeted him and then signaled at Magic, calling him the “old dawg“. As we all know the two jawing at each other has become a moment for the ages.

He then talks about how he was in awe of the spectacle that was unfolding in front of him. Two all-time greats trash-talking around him like his friends.

Wade says, “And if you see my face, that was the moment I realized I was in basketball heaven!”. He adds, “like my basketball lifespan had ended and I ended up in basketball heaven”.

The Miami Heat legend says “Hall of fame is great, getting your jersey retired is great but for me individually, this is it”.

The prestige of the jacket was too big for wade to fathom. He recalls that he saw the NBA 50 and he made a promise to himself to get to that same level. Safe to say, wade finally has his seat at the table and will continue to hold the chair.

As we look forward to the next 25 years in the NBA, who do you think will make the NBA 100 team? Will there be more players from the old era? Will we see the likes of Klay Thompson in the NBA 100? Let us know.

