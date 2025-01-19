“I Really Am Sorry”: Draymond Green Apologizes to Jordan Poole Following Post-Game Remarks

Jordan Poole’s tenure with the Warriors was cut short by Draymond Green after he punched the guard during a pre-season practice in October 2022. Poole was traded the following summer and Green tried to own his mistake on multiple occasions. However, more than two years later, the 25-year-old has still not forgiven the Warriors’ veteran for his act. Green on the other hand is still seeking forgiveness.

After his recent visit to the Chase Center, Poole said that he has a good relationship with his former teammates and that he loves them. In the following sentence, he corrected himself which seems to have made an impact on Green. Poole said, “I love those guys over there. I love most of those guys over there.”

This statement was posted on X by Marc J. Spears of ESPN which caught Green’s attention. The Warriors veteran replied, “I really am sorry.” At first, most fans thought that it must be one of Green’s parody accounts, but upon checking the profile, it turned out that the heartfelt confession came from the 34-year-old.

I really am sorry — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) January 19, 2025

This might be the first time that Green has apologized to Poole on a public platform ever since their incident.