“I remember tearing my ACL and people thought it was over for me”: Dejounte Murray resurfaces a 7-year-old tweet of his after being named an All-Star replacement for Draymond Green

San Antonio Spurs Dejounte Murray is officially an All-Star. The two-way guard will replace injured Draymond Green in Cleveland.

It is official! Dejounte Murray has been selected as the replacement for an injured Draymond Green and is set to participate in his first All-Star Game in Cleveland later this month.

Murray has constantly been improving his game year after year. After a modest 5th year with the Spurs, averaging 15.7/7.1/5.4, with DeMar DeRozan parting ways with the team, Dejounte stepped up and took his game to a whole new level.

In the 47 games he suited up in this campaign, the 6-foot-4 two-way specialist has put up an incredible 19.6 points (career-high), 8.4 rebounds (2nd among guards), 9.2 assists (4th in NBA), and 2.1 steals (league-best) per game while breaking the franchise record for the most triple-doubles (10) in a season.

Players around the league congratulate Dejounte Murray for his All-Star selection

After being named All-Star, Murray took it to Twitter, retweeting a 7-year-old tweet of his.

I Remember Sitting In The Green Room And Being Judged Cause Of My Past As A Kid And The @spurs Knew I Didn’t Have Guidance And Needed A Opportunity. I Remember Tearing My ACL And People Thought It Was Over For Me. Wow I’m Thankful And Grateful! It’s A Reality Now. Thank You God🙏🏽 https://t.co/FUiieuorMj — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) February 8, 2022

Several stars around the league congratulated the Spurs leader for his first All-Star selection.

LOVE that kid!! Been in his ear since day 1. PROUD OF YOU @DejounteMurray 🖤🖤 https://t.co/Wj3z5npYui — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 7, 2022

Happy for my dawg! More then deserving @DejounteMurray 💯 — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) February 7, 2022

Stop judging people off their circumstances in which they can’t control!! https://t.co/QqhRHPuTwu — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 7, 2022

Congrats killa @DejounteMurray well deserved fam! Only a few of us from the trenches with that All Star right next to your name… Keep going bro 🏁 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 7, 2022

