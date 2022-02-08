Basketball

“I remember tearing my ACL and people thought it was over for me”: Dejounte Murray resurfaces a 7-year-old tweet of his after being named an All-Star replacement for Draymond Green

“I remember tearing my ACL and people thought it was over for me”: Dejounte Murray resurfaces a 7-year-old tweet of his after being named an All-Star replacement for Draymond Green
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
“The reaction from Ben Simmons is definitely unreasonable”: Joel Embiid calls out the Sixers forward for being upset with him for ‘throwing him under the bus
Next Article
"Pascal Siakam did not take getting snubbed lightly!": Raptors' star leads his team to the longest win-streak in East, takes down LaMelo's Hornets
NBA Latest Post
"Pascal Siakam did not take getting snubbed lightly!": Raptors' star leads his team to the longest win-streak in East, takes down LaMelo's Hornets
“Pascal Siakam did not take getting snubbed lightly!”: Raptors’ star leads his team to the longest win-streak in East, takes down LaMelo’s Hornets

Pascal Siakam with a 24-point double-double leads the Raptors to a win against the Hornets…