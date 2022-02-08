Basketball

“DeMar Derozan is still at the top of his game….”: Zach LaVine is all praises for the All-Star teammate for carrying the Bulls despite multiple stars out with injuries

"DeMar Derozan is still at the top of his game....": Zach LaVine is all praises for the All-Star teammate for carrying the Bulls despite multiple stars out with injuries
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Absolute disgrace": Shane Warne upset with Cricket Australia's treatment of former head coach Justin Langer
Next Article
"I mean, the only thing I can think about is the comments, but everybody's allowed to make mistakes in the heat of the moment": Joel Embiid makes an honest confession about the Ben Simmons controversy
NBA Latest Post
"I mean, the only thing I can think about is the comments, but everybody's allowed to make mistakes in the heat of the moment": Joel Embiid makes an honest confession about the Ben Simmons controversy
“I mean, the only thing I can think about is the comments, but everybody’s allowed to make mistakes in the heat of the moment”: Joel Embiid makes an honest confession about the Ben Simmons controversy

Sixers big man Joel Embiid gives a detailed explanation of how he could have handled…