"DeMar Derozan is still at the top of his game....": Zach LaVine is all praises for the All-Star teammate for carrying the Bulls despite multiple stars out with injuries

As Chicago Bulls take on the Phoenix Suns, Zach LaVine comes out praising DeMar DeRozan for playing his best basketball.

After starting the season playing some of the best basketball in the league and being a top team in the East for almost half this season, the Chicago Bulls have struggled of late.

Until early January, the Bulls had won 26 games and had just 10 losses. Since then, they have lost 10 and have just won 7 games. Most of that is because of some major injuries to a number of regular starting-5 players.

The Bulls have been dealing with a bunch of injuries since January, starting with Lonzo Ball who has been one of the best defensive point guards in the league.

And then losing a top stealer and top defender in the league Alex Caruso added to their injuries. Adding salt to it, they also lost one more player from their starting lineup to injury, Patrick Williams. And to make things worse Zach LaVine has been in and out of the lineup in that same timeline.

“We’re missing Lonzo Ball, one of the point guards in the league, Alex Caruso, one of the best defenders in this league, Patrick Williams, one of the young stars in this league,” DeMar DeRozan said recently as his team struggles to get wins.

“We haven’t had those guys. And we have them, and they’ll be back. We don’t need to worry or stress about having nobody else. Those three right there, I guarantee every team in this NBA wish they had those three guys. We’re going to get those back, and we’ll be fine.” DeRozan finished.

While he leads, the Bulls in the absence of so many important players, the 5-time All-Star got all the praise from his teammate before they faced the almighty Suns.

“DeMar DeRozan is still in the prime at the top of his game”: Zach LaVine

The Bulls are now 33-20 coming into the Monday night game against the best in the West, the Phoenix Suns. Zach LaVine started the game, having missed the last two games. Before the game, the All-Star guard came out praising his teammate and their partnership.

Putting up MVPesque performance each night, averaging over 27-points, 5-assists, and 5-rebounds, DeRozan would be obliged to take that burden on his shoulders. But having such serious problems with the lineup, having almost no front-court presence, they will find it tough to get wins down the stretch.

The Bulls will solely depend on their All-Star duo and also center Nikola Vucevic until they get their three starting-5 players back, which would likely be around late March to mid-April.