“I Represent Lucille O’Neal”: Shaquille O’Neal, Who Saw Dennis Rodman With 30 Women, Heavily Criticised Bulls Star’s Behaviour

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Dennis Rodman is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Rodman has always been a bit quirky to say the least. The Detroit Pistons legend didn’t come into the league that way. After experiencing success with the Pistons, he would slowly start to figure himself out. After a tumultuous time of self-realization, Rodman began to fully embrace himself.

Dennis’s extravagance led him down a path of women, substances, and frivolous parties both during and after the NBA season. Phil Jackson seemed to be the only coach who understood that letting Rodman be Rodman was the only way to bring out the best in him.

Of course, when he was on NBA hardwood, he proved himself to be one of the greatest defenders and rebounders the league had ever seen. His 5 championships coupled with his All-Star caliber play led him down a path of becoming one of the NBA’s 75 greatest players of all time.

Also read: Betting $10,000 Against Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal Once Expressed His ‘Disgust’ Over Losing $200,000 In A Gambling Spree

Shaquille O’Neal vehemently disproved of Dennis’s behavior

Being named one of the NBA’s 75 greatest players of all time is an honor that shouldn’t be taken lightly. Thousands have come and gone from the league but being a part of those select few means your name has been etched in the annals of league history.

Dennis Rodman, as expected, couldn’t seem to care all too much. He wore a hoodie with his own face on it and wore his NBA75 jacket over that hoodie. He would even throw the jacket on the ground at one point and hang around the event in just his. Shaquille O’Neal didn’t seem to approve of this type of behavior.

“My mother wouldn’t allow that. I represent Dr. Lucille O’Neal. I don’t represent myself. I represent my momma and the other women in my life; Taahirah, Amirah, and M’arah. I’m going to be silly and do my stuff. But when it’s time to be a professional, I will always be professional,” said Shaq.

Shaquille O’Neal believed Dennis Rodman to be his worst teammate

Aside from seeing Dennis Rodman and Leonardo Dicaprio with close to 30 women in public, Shaquille O’Neal simply didn’t like Dennis all too much. So much so that he called Rodman his ‘worst teammate ever’.

He claimed he wouldn’t shower after games and would head straight to the club and would arrive considerably late to the stadiums with a bowl of chicken and rice prior to games. Rodman wasn’t on the Lakers for long however has he only played a handful of games for them during the 1998-99 season following the Bulls break-up.

Also read: Before Losing $500,000 on a Lamborghini, Shaquille O’Neal Splurged $60,000 on a ‘Rust Bucket’