Betting $10,000 Against Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal Once Expressed His ‘Disgust’ Over Losing $200,000 In A Gambling Spree

Shaquille O’Neal has a net worth of close to $400 million and so the amount of money he puts on the line when he’s in the mood for gambling is quite different from the rest of the general public. He once admitted to betting $1 million on a sporting event while on Jimmy Kimmel Live and this probably didn’t put a dent in his pocket either.

Gambling is a vice many successful athletes have. Michael Jordan was notorious for spending long hours in Atlantic City or in the confines of his hotel room playing cards. Charles Barkley is also someone who has gambled away millions of dollars over the decade.

Shaq however, has kept a rather tight ship when it comes to his gambling expenditures. This doesn’t mean that he’s never indulge din it however as he does get carried away from time to time.

Shaquille O’Neal once lost $200,000

Shaquille O’Neal was still in the NBA in 2010 and was with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time that he was at the 2010 NBA All-Star Game. it was here where he would run into Jermaine Dupri. Dupri would be in the middle of his vlog on the sidelines when he’d run into Shaq.

‘The Big Aristotle’ would stop in the middle and say, “Listen man, forget all that man. Let me beat my man with some of his own lyrics. This man likes to gamble with me. This man done beat for me for about $200,000 and I’m ready now in a Jaguar, Ferrari.”

Not a lot of what Shaq said was comprehensible but it’s safe to say that the Lakers legend lost a considerable amount of money to Dupri over time.

Shaquille O’Neal bet Charles Barkley on $10,000

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley have been at each other’s throats on national television for well over a decade now. ‘Inside the NBA’ has always brought about a wave of laughter from millions of viewers across the world it was no different when Shaq challenged Chuck to spell ‘spectacular’.

O’Neal hilariously believed that the ‘Round Mound of Rebound’ did not have it in him to spell ‘spectacular’. He was so confident that he would even bet $10,000 on it. turns out, Barkley does know how to spell it and well, Shaq would be down $10k in an instant.

