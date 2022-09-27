“I Saw Shaquille O’Neal in Home Depot, 2 Weeks Ago!”: Kevin Hart Mocks and Jabs at the Laker Legend’s Supposed ‘Free Time’

Kevin Hart’s comedic instinct is a reason why people love him. But not Shaquille O’Neal as he doesn’t appreciate Hart’s mockery!

Shaquille O’Neal is a character alright, from his funny expressions to his hilarity on the court, the Laker legend is one of NBA’s most beloved characters.

He is so popular and so good with the comedic timing that he has managed to make multiple careers outside the court. From acting in movies to hosting a show on TNT, he has become a TV celebrity.

And despite that, he often attracts a lot of fun and banter from other stars, particularly Kevin Hart. On more than one occasion the comedian has used O’Neal as the subject of his comedy. And we’re glad they both do it out for the sake of humor.

So, let’s take a look back to when Hart described Shaq as jobless and that he is everywhere. And Shaq just walked in and ridiculed Hart in the funniest way possible.

Kevin Hart talks about Shaquille O’Neal and his near omnipotence, as the latter walks in and casually lifts him!

So, on the Jay Leno Show, Kevin Hart talks about how Shaq is virtually everywhere. In an interjection, Leno asks “Have you seen Shaq?“. Hart replies “I saw his big behind in the back (stage)“. And he adds “What is Shaq doing? Since his retirement he has nothing to do!“

Hart talks about how he can see him everywhere and says “I saw him in Home Depot, like two weeks ago. He wasn’t shopping, he was just helping people.” And then, he goes on to do the most hilarious imitation of O’Neal “I’m Shaq, I don’t have nothing to do, you want me to grab it?”

And next thing you know, Shaquille walks in and lifts Hart up like a toddler. And the moment is hilarious. Yeah, you can’t live that one down.

Here is the full clip for your amusement:



