Saquon Barkley Wants to Trade Places With Kevin Hart Because Who Wouldn’t Want to Spend $28.5 Million on Two Pet Eagles

When the Philadelphia Eagles made the Super Bowl in 2023, it was a massive achievement — one they ultimately failed to capitalize on. But Eagles fanatic Kevin Hart was rooting for the team harder than anyone. He even bought a pet eagle and named it “Jalen Hurts” ahead of the game. Then, in 2025, when the team made the Big Game again, Hart bought a second eagle and named it “Saquon Barkley.”

Combined, the eagles are worth $28.5 million. That’s a big chunk of change for a pair of pet birds! But they’re rare and significantly hard to get your hands on. Hart’s second bird is especially rare because it’s an eagle with bigger legs than normal, which is why he had to name it after Barkley.

So, when Hart hosted the star running back on his show Cold as B*lls, Barkley didn’t hesitate when asked if he’d trade places with the comedian for a day. After all, Hart has the kind of money—$28.5 million, to be exact—to spend on exotic pets. Who wouldn’t want to live that life for a day?

“Would you trade places with me for a day?” Hart asked. “Hell yeah! What do you mean?” Barkley replied with a laugh.

“I think it’s cool you’re able to buy million-dollar birds and name them Jalen and Saquon. My agent, we just signed a big deal, but our pocketbook ain’t like that. So, yeah, I’d like to switch [bodies] for a day.”

It was a funny response from the newly minted 2,000-yard rusher. Even though he just signed a two-year, $41.2 million extension, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, he’s still nowhere near Hart’s net worth of $450 million.

Hart’s pet birds named after Barkley and Hurts

What many thought was a humorous stunt by Hart in 2023, he actually doubled down on this past year. Now, he’s the proud owner of two pet eagles to show his support as a devoted Philadelphia fan.

But for a while, Hart was only the owner of one bird that didn’t end up being the good luck charm that he thought it would be. The Eagles lost to the Chiefs in 2023 on a heartbreaking field goal as time expired. Hart must have felt pretty foolish when all was said and done.

Yet that didn’t stop him from pulling the stunt again, naming the bird after another difference-maker for the Eagles. As mentioned, Barkley became just the ninth running back ever to cross 2,000 rushing yards in a season. He played a pivotal role in leading the Birds to their second Super Bowl win since 2017.

So, in the end, it’s Hart who gets the last laugh. He owns two eagles to show his true love for the team and named them after the two best offensive players. It makes you wonder what stunt he’ll pull if Philly returns to the Super Bowl in 2026…