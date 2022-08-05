“Can you compare AOL to high-speed internet today?”: Draymond Green and Kyle Kuzma draw perfect analogy for different eras of basketball

Draymond Green and Kyle Kuzma discuss different eras of basketball, with the Warriors forward drawing the perfect analogy of AOL to high-speed internet.

There is no doubt that the game of basketball has changed leaps and bounds from what it was in the 80s and 90s. While the game may not be as physical as it was back in the day, having a skill-set is the necessity of the hour. However, the old school vs. new school debate continues to be a constant.

We’ve often seen previous-era players and their fans describe the league today as soft. Though the game may not be as physical, it is much more skill-based. Thus it’s probably not the best idea to compare, but rather appreciate the game.

Recently, Warriors veteran Draymond Green tweeted about how comparing two eras of basketball wasn’t the wisest decision, highlighting the difference in style of play. The four-time champion stirred the Warriors-Bulls debate once again.

Question… When they be comparing Era’s are they taking into consideration the drastic differences In style of play? Regardless of the answer, it’s very dumb to compare one era to the next era. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 25, 2022

I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 25, 2022

The recent episode of The Draymond Green Show had Kyle Kuzma appear as a guest. During their conversation, the two former champions discussed the comparisons between the two eras of basketball.

Draymond Green and Kyle Kuzma address the age-old debate of different eras of basketball.

One of the few constant debates on television is comparing the different eras in the NBA, which is also a regular in the barber-shop conversations. During the recent episode of his podcast, Draymond asked his guest Kyle Kuzma how he viewed the debate, to which he had the following response.

“It’s certain things you can’t compare, and I’m not trying to disrespect nobody, but like the point guards of today are unbelievably talented, they’re way more elite than any point guard in history from an athletic standpoint. Magic Johnson, he’s coming in this era, and he’s whooping a**, Isiah Thomas he’s whooping a**.”

Nonetheless, Draymond had the perfect analogy for this debate, which could once and for all provide a sort of solution.

“I don’t understand why people compare eras, but when they do, I had a question do they take into account the difference in style.”

“Can you compare AOL to the high-speed internet today?”

Enjoy the game https://t.co/Dmzwf5f1ve — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 4, 2022

There is no denying that Draymond makes a valid point. However, this discussion doesn’t seem to die anytime soon, given the eyeballs it attracts.

