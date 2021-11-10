“I support everything Kyrie Irving is about”: Al Harrington showing support for the Nets star amidst negativity from the media

In a recent interview with Gilbert Arenas, ex-NBA player Al Arrington discusses the charitable nature of Kyrie Irving and speaks against the media negativity towards Uncle Drew.

Kyrie Irving is in the news since the beginning of this season regarding his vaccination status. Due to New York City laws, Kyrie has to be vaccinated to play in his home court.

Kyrie Irving has not updated his status yet which has divided fans regarding this issue. Brooklyn Nets have decided not to play Kyrie until he’s ready for vaccination. Meanwhile, the media also has not shown mercy towards him. But Al Harrington has something different to say.

Al Harrington criticizes the media for painting Kyrie Irving in such a light

Al Harrington didn’t like the character assassination of Kyrie by the media. He said, ” The kid is unbelievable. Whenever people need anything he is like the first one there. You know writing a cheque”.

Kyrie has committed $1.5 M to help pay WNBA players who opted out the 2020 season. He has also donated $323,000 to Feeding America.

Al emphasize that Kyrie is a good and charitable man. And that he certainly doesn’t deserve such negativity. He said “I support Kyrie. I support everything he’s about”

Al continued supporting Irving by saying ” Kyrie is just on a journey finding himself. Nothing’s wrong with that. It just happens to be in the public eye while he’s doing it”.

Al puts the media on a spot and questions their double standards. Al said “He loves the hoop. That’s his craft. He hoops 7-8 hours a day, we discredit that.”

Harrington added ” These media personalities, they kill you. And then when you come back it’s all good.”

It is not the first time that Uncle Drew is facing such negativity. Back when Kyrie left the Cleveland Cavaliers, media went on an uproar about it. Also during his years in Boston Celtics, he had to face strong criticism regarding his leadership.

