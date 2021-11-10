“Dirk Nowitzki was my first sports hero, and I looked up to Kevin Durant, as well”: Myles Turner talks about the two NBA legends while discussing their impacts on his life

Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner revealed the impact legends Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant had on his life.

Myles Turner is one of the league’s most prominent centers. Standing at 6-foot-11, weighing a staggering 250 pounds, Turner is a bully in the paint on both sides of the court. Apart from being a beast down in the post, Myles has also developed a smooth jumper with time. At only 25 years of age, the Pacers big man is definitely one of the top youngsters in the NBA and is still yet to hit his prime.

Improving his games every season, Turner has made himself a common household name outside the city of Indiana. And is easily one of the more loved athletes around the globe, with millions of fans idolizing him.

Just like the 2-time block champ might be several youngsters’ sporting inspiration, Turner too had a few heroes growing up. While he revealed Dallas legend Dirk Nowitzki as his “first favorite professional sports hero”, Turner also named Kevin Durant, a fellow former Texas Longhorn, the one he “really looked up to”.

Myles Turner speaks about Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant

A couple of weeks back, the Indiana Pacers 6-year veteran made an appearance on The Players’ Tribune’s “My Firsts With Myles Turner” video. Talking about a bunch of “firsts”, Turner named Dirk to be his first-ever sports hero. Myles even explained how he tried to impersonate the German legend as a young kid.

“I think my first favorite professional sports hero – I think it was probably like Dirk Nowitzki, because, obviously, you know, growing up, he was one of the ones that, you know, I watch. And as tall as I was and doing the stuff that he was doing at his height, you know, the consistent, “three, two, one,” and every time he misses, just like, “oh, and he gets the ball back – three, two, one… Oh, and he gets the ball back again!” And he just keeps going until he makes the actual shot. Stuff like that. Yeah.”

Turner continued to explain how he looked up to KD, as well. Talking about his first Instagram handle – “slimdunkin_35” – the #11th pick of the 2015 Draft really loved The Durantula.

“My first Instagram handle was “slimdunkin_35″. At the time, you know, I loved, I loved Kevin Durant. I talked about Dirk earlier, but Kevin Durant was the one I really looked up to, as well.”

