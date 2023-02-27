“I Take it Upon Myself”: Kyrie Irving Takes Responsibility For the Avoidable Loss Against the Lakers

The Slovenian sensation was putting up the usual NBA backcourt stats alone in most games and then the Dallas Mavericks added Kyrie Irving. They should be boasting the best backcourt in the NBA having acquired a top-5 guard when they already had Luka Doncic.

However, things are not going how Mark Cuban and Co would have thought they would. The should-be mesmerizing duo is now 1-3 when they’ve played together and the Mavs are 3-4 since acquiring the 2016 NBA Champ.

The Sunday evening home game was a shocker, as the Dallas team was up 27 in the second quarter, then allowed the Lakers to not just come back but win the game 111-108. And Irving who is not much famous to take a lot of responsibility for losses as much credit for a win, took it this time.

Kyrie Irving takes responsibility for the horrific loss

Irving was the king of 4th quarter this season coming into the game. He was the league’s top scorer in the final quarter with 9.8 points per game but failed to score more than 4 points in this one where they did not need much closing after cruising through the first half.

They just had to minimize mistakes and both Donic and Irving failed at it bizarrely. The latter, who had 3 turnovers compared to Luka’s 6, took responsibility for it after the match in the post-game interview.

Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving took responsibility for how the non-Luka minutes went in the fourth quarter vs. the Lakers: “Some great poise in the third quarter, but in that fourth quarter, I gotta do a better job of just getting us into some initiated offensive sets and just be… https://t.co/hseAg2mS3M pic.twitter.com/bA28zsHZf7 — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) February 27, 2023

His crucial pass from out of bounds with under 20 seconds remaining in the game and the Mavs 3-down would have taken it to overtime.

However, Kyrie failed to deliver the eye-to-eye message to his new teammate and so the execution of what should have been an easy Mavericks possession if Doncic gathered the ball, turned into a Lakers possession.

