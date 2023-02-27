WATCH:  LeBron James Makes Epic Chasedown Block on Former Teammate Kyrie Irving as Lakers Take on Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Dallas Mavericks in a much-anticipated clash between the two as former teammates LeBron James and Kyrie Irving faced off against each other in a crucial game.

What’s more, this comes after the fact that LeBron took Kyrie on his All-star squad as his first pick. And despite that, there was no remorse when the two met today, with LBJ making a stunning play.

LeBron James makes an emphatic block on Kyrie Irving

As the game between the Mavericks and the Lakers unfolded, one thing was evident, there will be no remorse. And LeBron James was not going to let Kyrie Irving get to the rack so easily.

And he did so with one of his typical chase-down blocks. Just watch LeBron reach the rack and get to stopping Kyrie’s play.

Pay a little more attention to the play, LBJ knows what’s coming and he doesn’t even have to hustle. But a play is a play. And a block like this is likely to make highlight reels.

A tight game between the Lakers and the Mavericks

Of course, as expected, the game between the Lakers and the Mavs is expected to be tight. The Lakers’ new-look squad is putting up a big fight and the Mavs with Kyrie and Luka are not backing down.

The outcome of the game might be anything, however, one thing is for sure, both teams are looking solid. Expect more battles between LeBron and Kyrie.

