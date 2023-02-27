HomeSearch

“Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are 1-3”: NBA Twitter Goes Off on Mavs Duo After 108-111 Loss Against LeBron James & Co in Bizarre Turn of Events

Akash Murty
|Published 27/02/2023

Image Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The NBA world was shellshocked when Kyrie Irving demanded a trade just a few days before the transfer day deadline. Even more when he didn’t get to his favorite destination but looked happy enough after teaming up with Luka Doncic. Sunday evening was the first time he faced the Lakers since the trade and it was not as happy for him.

The sensational scoring duo had lost two out of their three outings coming into this game and started the game like they took the court inside American Airlines Center to prove something.

They did prove something. Both of them might be top-10 offensive players in the league right now, but they are not the best pair to win together.

Fans lynch Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic on Twitter after going 1-3 as a duo

Since Irving arrived in Dallas, the Mavericks are 3-4 in the seven encounters including last night’s 108-111 loss which easily could instead have been a margin victory.

LeBron James and Co were trailing the Mavericks by 27 in the second quarter and it did not look like it was going to be pretty for the LA side. This season, teams were 0-138 while chasing the game by that margin or more.

They somehow made a comeback through Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt-led hustle with James and Dennis Schroder chipping in with some important plays as well.

However, fans were much more interested in thrashing the already-beaten Mavs than appreciating the Lakers. Some lynched Kyrie.

Some blasted Luka.

Is it too early to judge?

Four games together is a very small sample size to judge a duo playing a team sport. And generally, mid-season trades take more time for the teammates to get familiar with each other’s games than an off-season trade for obvious reasons.
The new players need time to gel with their teammates when they get into a new situation. Considering both Luka and Kyrie participated in the All-Star event as well, let’s give them the leeway of a few more games to pass judgments. However, one thing is clear, they would not get through the East this season.
