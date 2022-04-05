Basketball

“I think Devin Booker has been consistent all year”: Draymond Green explains why the Suns star deserves to win the MVP honors over the likes of Embiid, Antetokounmpo, and others

“I think Devin Booker has been consistent all year”: Draymond Green explains why the Suns star deserves to win the MVP honors over the likes of Embiid, Antetokounmpo, and others
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Anthony Davis, when healthy, you're a Top-10 player, but when are you ever healthy?!": Stephen A Smith fires back at the Lakers star for his 'Ticky-Tack' comments
Next Article
"All his teammates used to crash"– Michael Schumacher rival hails him for handling 'nervous' Benetton car
NBA Latest Post
“I think Devin Booker has been consistent all year”: Draymond Green explains why the Suns star deserves to win the MVP honors over the likes of Embiid, Antetokounmpo, and others
“I think Devin Booker has been consistent all year”: Draymond Green explains why the Suns star deserves to win the MVP honors over the likes of Embiid, Antetokounmpo, and others

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green selects Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker as his pick to…