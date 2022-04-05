“I think Devin Booker has been consistent all year”: Draymond Green explains why the Suns star deserves to win the MVP honors over the likes of Embiid, Antetokounmpo, and others

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green selects Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker as his pick to win the 2022 MVP honors.

Now that the 2021-2022 regular season is nearing its end, it is pretty safe to say that this campaign has turned out to be a pretty enjoyable one. With many more teams having a legit shot at winning the Larry O’Brien trophy, the MVP race couldn’t have been any closer than it is now.

Currently, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid are three of the frontrunners to lift the Maurice Podoloff trophy. However, the list of deserving candidates doesn’t stop there. Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and DeMar DeRozan are all a few more players who are having a sensational year.

Recently, GSW forward Draymond Green named Devin Booker as his pick to win the MVP honors.

“With the consistency he’s playing with, Devin Booker is the MVP of the NBA”: Draymond Green

Devin Booker has been the best player on the best team in the NBA this season. Averaging a staggering 26.6 points, 5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while leading the Phoenix Suns to a league-best 62-16 record, Green believes D-Book is the rightful winner of the Maurice Podoloff Trophy for the 2021-2022 season.

On the latest episode of his “The Draymond Green Show”, the GSW leader said:

“My MVP is Devin Booker. I think Book has been consistent all year. I think with as good as their team has been, again we go back to the conversation there’s no criteria, some years it is the best player on the best team. Some year it’s, you know, Russell Westbrook’s team at 6th place but he won and don’t get me wrong, he deserved to win. But we all wonder just what’s the criteria. However, for me, for my criteria – Devin Booker is the MVP of the NBA. With the consistency he’s been, he’s faced injuries, he’s come back, hasn’t missed the beat. Their team has continued to win. They’re leading the NBA in first place by a long shot. Gotta go with Devin Booker as my MVP.”

Should the best player on the best team be MVP? @Money23Green pic.twitter.com/06sCRusF2d — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 5, 2022

Playing several games without Chirs Paul on the floor, Booker has surely been exceptional this season. For his performances lately, he was rewarded by being ranked #5 on the latest MVP ladder.

While it seems highly unlikely that Devin actually ends up winning the prestigious individual honor, it’ll be very interesting to see whether or not the 25-year-old will be able to see similar success in the postseason.