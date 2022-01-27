“I think James Harden is happy to be in Brooklyn, I just think it’s frustrating right now”: Steve Nash shockingly debunks rumors on the Nets superstar’s dissatisfaction and potential move to the Sixers this offseason

Steve Nash believes James Harden is happy with the Brooklyn Nets and the team isn’t listening to any offers for the MVP guard.

Amid the chatter of James Harden’s interest in joining the Philadelphia 76ers in the free agency in the off-season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has told that the Brooklyn Nets have stopped listening to the “trade deadline overtures” for their superstar guard.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 27, 2022

Since choosing the Nets as his favorite destination over the Sixers in January last year, “the Beard” hasn’t got many chances to dominate the league along with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. They’ve only played 2 games together this entire ’22 NBA season.

The thought that pulled the big-3 together looks far away this season as well, with KD out injured and Irving only allowed to play the away games due to his vaccination status.

From somehow managing to be the top team in the East for the most part of the 2021-22 season, the Nets have slid down to 4th below the Cleveland Cavaliers, after losing Wednesday night game 118-124 against the Denver Nuggets.

But there’s still good news for Brooklyn natives in the midst of their recent miseries, the 2018 MVP is happy where he’s at.

James Harden is happy to be in Brooklyn: Steve Nash

After having a 33-point triple-double in a 96-106 home game loss to the Lakers, Harden missed Wednesday’s match because of a hamstring injury as the Nets hosted the Denver Nuggets. Before the game, the team’s head coach Steve Nash talked about the 9-time All-Star.

“Yeah, I think James is happy to be here,” said Steve Nash, who then went on to say the star is just frustrated with what’s going on.

“I think James is happy to be here I just think it’s frustrating right now…we have higher expectations and I thin it’s frustrating but I think James is happy here for sure.” — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) January 26, 2022

Anyone with James’ caliber, at the latter part of his prime, not having won a title at 32 years of age, will be frustrated with the situation in Brooklyn. But as well as Harden knew what situation he would be in when he made amends with Kyrie Irving before joining them, he shouldn’t be much frustrated.

Let’s see if they get a healthy and MVP level KD before the Playoffs and just Kyrie’s presence for the away games. With James Harden’s rise to his likely self, they surely make are a contender in the East.

Not saying they are doing it deliberately, but not being in the top-4 literally helps them in the Playoffs. The nets will fancy their chances much more with Kyrie playing more games, rather than getting a home advantage and playing without their All-NBA point guard.