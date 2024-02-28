“I Think LeBron James Retires a Laker”: Kobe Bryant’s Teammate Predicts Lakers Superstar’s Send Off Team Amid $60 Million Demand

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James could be on the move this offseason. The 39-year-old is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Lakers and become a free agent. There have been reports of James expecting a three-year, $180 million contract extension, but nothing suggests that the Lakers are interested in offering those terms.

While James and the Lakers continue to ponder their future together, retired NBA star Metta World Peace, formerly called Ron Artest, believes the two sides will extend their partnership beyond this season. On the Run It Back podcast, he said,

“I think LeBron will retire a Laker… I would definitely like to see retire as a Laker. Obviously, crazier things have happened. But I can’t see him not retiring a Laker because he’s brought a championship here. He got them back in contention. Remember the years after we won in 2010, we had like down years after that. We didn’t go to playoffs or anything… LeBron loves LA. The weather’s great… He’s still playing at a high level, I can’t see him leaving.”

The Lakers will not only have to hand James a massive extension, but they’ll also have to retool the roster to his liking to ensure he can compete for championships in his final years in the league. He’s playing at an All-NBA level and shows no signs of slowing down. However, age can catch up quickly, so the Lakers will have to build a roster that can be competitive even if James’ production dwindles. So, while James may not get exactly as much as he wants, it is likely the Lakers will offer him a massive contrast.

LeBron James’ take on his future

During the All-Star weekend in Indiana, LeBron James admitted that the finish line of his incredible career is in sight. He also professed his desire to retire as a Laker, saying,

“I have not mapped out how many seasons I have left. I know it’s not that many. I am a Laker, and I’ve been very happy being a Laker the last six years, and hopefully it stays that way. I don’t have the answer to how long it will be or what uniform I’ll be wearing. Hopefully, it’s with the Lakers. It’s a great organization with so many greats… I don’t know how it’s going to end, but it’s coming.”

James has a longstanding desire to play alongside his son, Bronny James, in the NBA. The USC guard can declare for the 2024 NBA draft but is expected to spend another year in college. James can opt into the final year of his contract with the Lakers and sign as a free agent with the team that drafts Bronny in 2025.

However, James is reportedly eyeing a nine-figure, multi-year contract extension with the franchise, which would mean that the Lakers will draft Bronny, or he’s content with playing against his son, rather than alongside him. It’s a fascinating storyline heading into the 2024 offseason, but for now, James is focused on leading the Lakers into the playoffs.