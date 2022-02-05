“I thought Norman Powell was trying to get in a team circle, I gave him five daps after that”: When Kawhi Leonard explained why he ignored his teammate’s dap before Game 4 of the 2019 Finals

Back in 2019, before Game 4 of the NBA Finals Kawhi Leonard had rejected teammate Norman Powell of a dap.

Kawhi Leonard straight-up rejecting Norman Powell of a dap has to be one of the many iconic moments of the 2019 NBA Finals.

If you don’t know what happened in the tunnel before Game 4 of the 2019 NBA Finals – Powell extended his hand to get a dap from The Klaw. Kawhi being the robot he is widely known for, stared at his fist for an uncomfortable amount of time, before pointing ahead and mumbling a few words.

Here, have a look at the incident.

Norman Powell is back with former teammate Kawhi Leonard in LA with the Clippers! We all remember this iconic moment back in 2019.#WeTheNorth #Raptors https://t.co/Pr04CF3ycs pic.twitter.com/CCuOzJWN0h — Jacob Pacheco (@JacobPacheco6) February 4, 2022

Kawhi Leonard explains how he thought Norman Powell was trying to get in a team circle

Talking about the situation, Leonard explained how he thought Powell tried to bring in the team huddle. Kawhi said:

“I told him right after, ‘I didn’t even know you was trying to dap me, I thought you was trying to get in a team circle,’ so, I was like let’s go over there. He’s like, ‘Alright, it’s all good.’

“I ended up giving him five daps after that.”

Now that Leonard and Norman are reunited with the Clippers, NBA Twitter couldn’t stop their memes from coming in.

Yoo Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell are finally reunited 🤣pic.twitter.com/Mtbtz1jUMX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 4, 2022

I’d like to think we traded for Norman Powell just so he can finally get his @kawhileonard fist bump #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/u6SSENXI2A — Luke Pietrzak (@lpzak44) February 5, 2022

Not only will LAC fans hope that Powell and Kawhi manage to replicate the success they witnessed with the Raptors, but they’ll also hope for the two stars to recreate this iconic moment.