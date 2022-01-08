Basketball

“I told Kobe Bryant, he was my idol, I think he’s the best player in the league, by far”: When Shaquille O’Neal gave his flowers to the Black Mamba during the 2001 playoffs

"I told Kobe Bryant, he was my idol, I think he's the best player in the league, by far": When Shaquille O'Neal gave his flowers to the Black Mamba during the 2001 playoffs
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Very satisfying day on Twitter blocking muppets": Shane Warne tweets after getting hate on social media about his Usman Khawaja vs Mitchell Marsh comments
Next Article
VCT APAC 2022: Everything you need to know about the Asia Pacific Valorant Champions Tour 2022.
NBA Latest Post
"I told Kobe Bryant, he was my idol, I think he's the best player in the league, by far": When Shaquille O'Neal gave his flowers to the Black Mamba during the 2001 playoffs
“I told Kobe Bryant, he was my idol, I think he’s the best player in the league, by far”: When Shaquille O’Neal gave his flowers to the Black Mamba during the 2001 playoffs

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal had some high praise for his teammate Kobe Bryant during the…