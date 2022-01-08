“I understand my actions also represent the city, organization, and team, and that last night I should have handled things differently”: Julius Randle issues a statement, reflecting on his thumbs-down gesture

New York Knicks star Julius Randle issues a statement regarding his thumbs-down action on Thursday night at the Garden. The reigning MIP regrets his actions and thinks he could have handled things better.

Thursday night’s game between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics had a wild ending. The match went back and forth with RJ Barrett banking a 3-pointer to give the Knicks a W. Evan Fournier scored 41-points and was 10-for-14 from the 3-point line.

Knicks forward Julius Randle played a crucial role in the victory as well. The All-Star had 22-points and 8-rebounds during the game last night. However, it was his thumbs-down sign that made headlines. Randle would make a tough shot over Al Horford during the fourth quarter and signal a thumbs-down gesture to the crowd.

When asked to explain what his gesture meant, “Shut the f**k up,” replied Randle. The Knicks forward received criticism from former players like Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Kendrick Perkins, who deemed his actions as unnecessary.

Also read: “You know why I quit? I got caught stealing fries”: Shaquille O’Neal shares a hilarious story of his experience working at a McDonald’s store

Recently, Randle took to Instagram, issuing a statement. The twenty-seven-year-old felt he could have handled things better.

Julius Randle issues a statement regarding his thumbs-down gesture.

It’s no secret that Knicks fans are deeply passionate about their basketball and are known to be one of the loudest crowds amongst other NBA teams. The fans at MSG can make things really difficult for the visiting team. At the same time, they do not even spare their own.

Coming off a great 2020-21 season, Randle hasn’t been able to continue his run this season. The former All-Star is averaging 19.6 PPG this season, compared to his 24.1 PPG last year. His 3-point shooting has taken a huge hit, dropping to 32.4%. The Knicks are below +500 and the 10th seed in the eastern conference.

Thus fans booing Randle didn’t come as a surprise as the crowd at the Garden expected better from their star coming off a great season last year. However, the Knicks forward was in no mood to take criticism. Randle’s thumbs-down gesture earned him a lot of flak. However, he took to Instagram to issue a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julius Randle (@juliusrandle30)

In his statement, Randle spoke about how his reaction was in the heat of the moment, and he could have handled things differently. The 6″8′ forward added how he embraced New York City as his family.

Also read: “Stephen Curry who? Give me Eric Gordon instead!”: Insane stat shows the Houston Rockets sniper to be best three-point shooter in the league this season

In what many believed, the Knicks would be a top contender this year, considering the breakthrough season they had.