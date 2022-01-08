“You know why I quit? I got caught stealing fries” : Shaquille O’Neal shares a hilarious story of his experience working at a McDonald’s store

Shaquille O’Neal once tipped a food server 4000 dollars.

NBA legend Shaq routinely makes the headlines for his harsh remarks and criticism of NBA players. However, his generosity and philanthropic nature often go under the radar.

He often speaks about being a big tipper to his food servers. In an episode of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ the former MVP reveals his routine with the food servers when he goes out dining.

“So when they come up to the table I say – the quicker I get my order, the bigger your tip. And when we are getting ready to leave I’ll ask them – How much you want? The most someone said was 4000$. And I said – okay no problem.”

Shaq further reveals he tips 300$ to his valets. He has the utmost respect for, in his own words, – people with real jobs. One of the reasons behind his generous attitude might be his 1-day experience working at a McDonald’s store.

Shaquille O’Neal worked at a McDonald’s store as a youngster.

In another episode, Jimmy asks Shaq if he has ever worked at a restaurant. Shaq reveals his experience working at a McDonald’s store for one day.

“I worked at a McDonald’s for one day. When I was a youngster, my father said you either babysit your siblings or you go to work. I don’t want to babysit kids, so I went to work one day and I was like – I quit. That’s why I respect the people that have real jobs. That’s hard hard work.”

Jimmy further jokes about the store having a uniform to fit the big guy. However, what Shaq reveals next makes the audience break into laughter. – “You know why I quit? because I got caught stealing fries.”

People, who have been following Shaq’s career can attest to the fact that this is the most Shaq way to get fired from a job. While this might be a funny story today, Shaq got a glimpse of the ordinary. Experiencing the hard work of a food server might be the reason behind his appreciation and generosity towards them.

