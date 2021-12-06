Basketball

“I told LeBron James s**t was about to hit the fan”: Pat Riley says LBJ severely underestimated the amount of hate before ‘The Decision’ on ESPN in July 2010

"I told LeBron James s**t was about to hit the fan": Pat Riley says LBJ severely underestimated the amount of hate before 'The Decision' on ESPN in July 2010
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
DPC Winter 2022 Qualifiers: Dota 2 DPC Winter Tour Qualifiers hype matches and schedule for Day 9(7th December 2021).
Next Article
Chinese Dota 2 News: Coach xiao8 30 day suspension by PSG.LGD. Reasons and context explored.
NBA Latest Post
"I told LeBron James s**t was about to hit the fan": Pat Riley says LBJ severely underestimated the amount of hate before 'The Decision' on ESPN in July 2010
“I told LeBron James s**t was about to hit the fan”: Pat Riley says LBJ severely underestimated the amount of hate before ‘The Decision’ on ESPN in July 2010

Miami Heat president Pat Riley recalls welcoming teary-eyed LeBron James to Miami after ‘The Decision”.…