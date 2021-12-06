“11 dribbles is all it took for Klay Thompson to score 60 points!”: The Warriors legend had his Hall of Fame catch-and-shoot mode on 5 years ago against the Indiana Pacers

11 dribbles are what James Harden takes in one possession to chuck a 3. Klay Thompson had 60 points with the same number of dribbles.

Klay Thompson and Steph Curry are two of the greatest shooters this game has ever seen. While Steph is on track to break the most number of 3’s made, Klay was creating his own records while he was fit. The self-proclaimed 77th best player of all time is one of the best when it comes to catch-and-shoot shots.

Klay is a no-nonsense, fundamentally strong basketball player. He knows his job is to make shots and create open ones – he does that with extreme efficiency. Why waste time with fancy tricks when you can just hit them with a dagger is Klay’s policy.

The Splash Brother joined some elite company when he scored 60 against the Pacers. He joined Rick Barry, Wilt Chamberlain and Joe Fulks as the fourth player to score 60 in a GSW uniform. Chef Curry joined him 5 years later in January 2021.

Also Read: “Steph Curry changed the nature of the league!”: An old Reddit thread shows how people did not believe Curry would even come close to Ray Allen

11 dribbles for 60 points is unachievable; But if someone could ever do it again, it would be Klay Thompson himself

Just saying 11 dribbles and 60 points together seems so unnatural. But watching the highlights makes you feel like you do not need to dribble anymore than that to score.

Not all of the baskets even came from a distance, it was a well-rounded effort, scoring from all areas of the court. Everybody was hoping he continued playing in the 4th quarter, after scoring 60 in just 3.

Steve Kerr decided to put the kibosh on those hopes though, resting him for the rest of the game. Klay Thompson has had a lot of memorable moments, but this game surely has to be at the top. Fans of the guard really hope he can reach this level of productivity, since he’s almost back from a 2 season injury break.

While Steph Curry may grab headlines more often with his circus shots and tightly contested 3’s Klay Thompson is definitely the calmer of the two. Both give you the same result though – a knife to the heart watching that basketball just swish through the hoop. The Golden State Warriors will have their back court at full strength soon – With Klay inching closer to a return by the day.

Also Read: “73 points?! That’s a fine!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green reacts to Oklahoma City Thunder losing to a Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies by an NBA record 73 points