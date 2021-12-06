Basketball

“11 dribbles is all it took for Klay Thompson to score 60 points!”: The Warriors legend had his Hall of Fame catch-and-shoot mode on 5 years ago against the Indiana Pacers

"11 dribbles is all it took for Klay Thompson to score 60 points!": The Warriors legend had his Hall of Fame catch-and-shoot mode on 5 years ago against the Indiana Pacers
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
“Josh Green was drafted before me, I don’t even know if he played tonight”: Desmond Bane trash talks Dallas Mavericks FO for passing on him in the 2020 NBA Draft
Next Article
"He hit a nice line and length": Steve Smith praises England's Ollie Robinson ahead of the first Ashes 2021-22 test
NBA Latest Post
"11 dribbles is all it took for Klay Thompson to score 60 points!": The Warriors legend had his Hall of Fame catch-and-shoot mode on 5 years ago against the Indiana Pacers
“11 dribbles is all it took for Klay Thompson to score 60 points!”: The Warriors legend had his Hall of Fame catch-and-shoot mode on 5 years ago against the Indiana Pacers

11 dribbles are what James Harden takes in one possession to chuck a 3. Klay…