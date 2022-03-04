“They’re a better team”: LeBron James humbly admits the stronger Los Angeles team is the Clippers

LeBron James is having one of the best years of his career, and yet his Lakers have a losing record and are coming off a sweep from their inter-city rivals.

The 2021-22 season is quickly turning into a nightmare for Lakers fans. After the Lakers were ousted in the first round last year, fans were hopeful a healthy team this year would turn things around. However, that hasn’t been the case at all.

Anthony Davis continues to be as fragile as ever, and Russell Westbrook simply has not had the effect people thought he would since coming over to the team.

Currently, the Lakers are nowhere close to being a finals contender, and it’s worth it to question if they’re even a playoff team as they’re still fighting for a position.

LeBron James admits the Clippers are the better LA team

The Lakers played the Clippers last night, and what was a close game through the first half quickly turned into a blowout in the third quarter as the Clippers outscored the Lakers 40-18.

LeBron and the Lakers never recovered from there, and the end result was a disappointing blowout loss that signified a series sweep.

The Clippers won the first meeting 119-115, the second meeting 111-110, the third meeting 105-102, and this one 132-111. The Clippers played all four meetings without Kawhi Leonard and the last three they’ve played without Paul George. LeBron James was asked about the loss and how the Clippers were doing this season, and his response was to the point, “They’re the better team.”

The Lakers sit at 9th place in the Western Conference at 27-35. LeBron has said that he’ll never count himself out until he’s dead, but the trajectory of this season isn’t looking good.

