“I understand Kyrie Irving, but there are bylaws to be followed when you working in an organization”: Shaquille O’Neal discourages the Nets star’s recent stance on the COVID-19 vaccine

Shaquille O’Neal talks about Kyrie Irving and his vaccine fiasco. The Lakers legend states the Nets star needs to follow rules and regulations if he wants to play in the NBA.

Kyrie Irving has been in the news a lot this offseason, and it definitely is not for the right reasons. If you don’t know already, the Nets star has decided not to get vaccinated, resulting in a situation where he isn’t allowed to play games or even practice with the team until he gets jabbed.

If you are a Brooklyn fan, you would urge Kyrie to take the vaccine shot and joins James Harden and Kevin Durant to help the franchise win their first-ever title.

Several former legends, analysts, fellow competitors and even his own teammates have voiced their opinions on the entire Irving fiasco. And with the chaos going down, former Lakers big man and Hall-Of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal decided to give his two cents on the drama.

“Kyrie Irving, you gotta sacrifice for your brothers in order to win”: Shaquille O’Neal

Shaq had previously spoken about the whole issue. He had then revealed how he would’ve gotten “his a** outta here”, had he been Irving’s teammate. And on a recent episode of “The Big Podcast”, Shaq had pretty similar opinions.

“I understand both sides. I really do. But you have to understand, when you work for an organization or a corporation there’s rules and bylaws that you must follow.

We all think the vaccination came too fast, hopefully, there are no side effects 10 years down the road. But when you work for a big whole corporation like the NBA, who has to worry about their money too, just like you want to worry about your money. They have rules and bylaws and they are not gonna change the rules and bylaws for the betterment of one person. They have to look out for the league as a whole, the money as a whole.

And again, it’s your choice. You don’t wanna come to work, they have a choice not to pay you. But I think if you come into the locker room and, my teammate Nischelle Turner has sacrificed, my teammate Spice Adams has sacrificed for what we’re trying to do down the line. How come you can’t sacrifice?

And if you don’t wanna sacrifice, you can’t be here. We’re just gonna move on without you. And whenever you get tired of not getting paid or not doing your thing, then you come back. Not gonna argue with you, we not gonna fight with you. Not gonna to even trynna make you change your mind.

When you’re doing something for the betterment of the team, you gotta have to sacrifice. You gotta have to sacrifice for your brother or your sister in order to win.”

