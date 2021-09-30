“I’d say Get Kyrie Irving outta here”: Shaquille O’Neal denounces Nets point guard’s anti Covid-19 vaccine stance, calls for Joe Tsai to trade him

Shaquille O’Neal minced no words in calling Kyrie Irving out for his nonsensical stance with regards to the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Covid-19 pandemic has become a nightmare that refuses to die down in the USA. The country has been gripped by a third wave of Covid ever since late July, with daily average cases reaching marks of over 250k cases a few weeks back.

President Biden launched a vaccination drive with full rigour during the initial stages of his tenure. The nation was able to administer well over 200 million doses through the first 100 days of his presidency.

Since that time, however, progress in vaccination has been tediously slow. The healthcare system in several states is reaching a breaking point once again. At this time, people need to do whatever they can to minimize their chances of Covid transmission.

However, the stances taken by the likes of Kyrie Irving, Jonathan Isaac and Andrew Wiggins are now being used as talking points by anti-vaxxer politicians like Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Shaquille O’Neal calls for Nets owners to trade Kyrie Irving for his stance on Covid-19 vaccine

The likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have spoken up denouncing the 10% of NBA players who haven’t yet been vaccinated. The league released a detailed protocol with instructions for teams to fine players for unavailability at venues with vaccine mandates.

Shaquille O’Neal chipped in with his own two cents on the vaccination issue on the Big Podcast recently. The Lakers legend feels that Kyrie Irving should not be allowed to continue with the Nets if he doesn’t relent on his vaccine stance:

“I would go upstairs and say get him up outta here. We’ll get our way with a 2-punch and a great shooter and some rebounders. Get his a** outta here. Every day I’mma have to answer questions about him and what he’s doing. Get him up outta here.”

.@SHAQ: If Kyrie Irving was my teammate, I’d tell #Nets to ‘get his ass up out of here’ | @TikiAndTierney 📲Listen and read more here:https://t.co/7gJFmFd9fS pic.twitter.com/HfCflbRPz6 — CBS Sports Radio (@CBSSportsRadio) September 29, 2021

Shaq’s take is a fair one indeed. Being a Kyrie Irving teammate has to be a nerve-wracking issue for a ton of reasons. This Covid-19 thing might really be the final straw for a few people.