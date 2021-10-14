Basketball

“Kyrie Irving needs to stop being such a hypocrite!”: NBA Analyst slams the Nets star for comments made during recent Instagram live session

"Kyrie Irving needs to stop being such a hypocrite!": NBA Analyst slams the Nets star for comments made during recent Instagram live session
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"We need to step it up": Max Verstappen admits Redbull needs to work harder if they wish to bring the fight to Mercedes
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Kyrie Irving needs to stop being such a hypocrite!": NBA Analyst slams the Nets star for comments made during recent Instagram live session
“Kyrie Irving needs to stop being such a hypocrite!”: NBA Analyst slams the Nets star for comments made during recent Instagram live session

ESPN analyst and First Take co-host Molly Qerim slams Kyrie Irving for his hypocrisy in…