“Kyrie Irving needs to stop being such a hypocrite!”: NBA Analyst slams the Nets star for comments made during recent Instagram live session

ESPN analyst and First Take co-host Molly Qerim slams Kyrie Irving for his hypocrisy in his recent Instagram live session

Kyrie Irving really is getting backlash for all directions right now.

If you didn’t know already, the star chose not to get vaccinated. And as a result of it, the situation has snowballed to a point where he is now not allowed to play or practice with the Nets at all until he chooses to get vaccinated.

With all the hate and criticism he had been getting from all directions, it seems the star felt it was the time to share his thoughts on the matter online. Take a look at the tweet below to see what he said.

Kyrie Irving speaks pic.twitter.com/So7qwh1r2f — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 14, 2021

Much like most of the NBA community though, it seems Molly Querim is having absolutely none of it. And she let that be known without restraint on the most recent episode of First Take.

Molly Querim slams Kyrie Irving for being hypocritical in his Instagram live video

Now, despite having hosted ‘First Take’ alongside the likes of the hot take heavy Stephen A Smith, Molly Querim hardly makes any flaming ones herself. She is usually the person just trying to calm everybody down, and get the debate back to the point.

Recently though, let’s just say things changed. Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

We won’t lie, it is difficult to disagree with the ESPN analyst here. Of course, jobs are important, but are they valued at a higher level, than actual lives? ‘

We doubt it.

