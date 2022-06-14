“I use foundation to cover up marks I get from partying”: Dennis Rodman revealed he couldn’t live without make-up due to his extravagant lifestyle

Dennis Rodman admitted to using foundation to cover up marks he may get on his face from a wild night of partying.

Dennis Rodman is undoubtedly one of the most eccentric players the NBA has ever seen grace its hardwood. There is a reason as to why he didn’t mesh well with guys like David Robinson and Coach Pop, two guys with strict military backgrounds, in San Antonio. Luckily for him, Phil Jackson was more than capable of handling him.

Despite winning the constant title wins and Playoff runs, ‘The Worm’ wanted more. He wasn’t content with mere basketball wins and he yearned for anything that made him feel like himself. If this meant ditching Michael Jordan and the Bulls for 48 hours to go party in Las Vegas, then so be it.

Also read: “I’m not afraid of dying, just don’t cry at my funeral” : When Dennis Rodman confidently accepted his own mortality during Spurs WCF run in 1995

Partying was the least of Rodman’s shenanigans as getting married to himself, getting piercings and tattoos, and showing up in public in a wedding gown became things to expect from Dennis Rodman.

Of course, when you lead such a wild lifestyle, you’re bound to get a few nicks and bruises here and there. This is where one of his 10 essentials come into play.

Dennis Rodman on how he covers up any marks on his face.

Dennis Rodman has never been one to shy away from his femineity (not that make-up is a strictly feminine product) as he took to his ‘10 things essential’ segment by GQ to talk about how he uses foundation to cover up any marks he gets from a night of partying.

“Some days you may have some rough days and you may want to cover up some things you don’t want other people to see; partying too hard or living a life of dream. When I was a kid, my sisters would dress me up in make-up and women’s clothes.”

“In the 90s, I just brought it all back. It was my preference, it made me feel happy and free. This [foundation/make-up] is like a savior to a lot of people around the world; man or woman. This foundation saves a lot of people’s lives.”

Also read: “Kevin Durant is just long and tall, we’d lock him up”: When Dennis Rodman boldly claimed him along with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen could defend KD with ease