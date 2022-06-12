“I’m not afraid of dying, just don’t cry at my funeral” : When Dennis Rodman confidently accepted his own mortality during Spurs WCF run in 1995

Dennis Rodman can be perfectly defined as the ultimate basketball enigma.

The ultimate underdog story, Dennis Rodman went from being a janitor once to an NBA All-Star. One of the greatest defenders of all time, Rodman made defending and rebounding his task and was the perfect role player.

Outside the basketball world, however, Rodman lived a colorful life that was beyond comprehension at times. From dating Madonna to wrestling with Hulk Hogan, Rodman definitely lived life large.

The Worm was never far from the spotlight. Even recently, way past his playing career, Rodman grabs media attention for the most random events ever, such as befriending dictator Kim Jong-Un.

All this makes Rodman arguably the wildest NBA legend of all time. However, while almost all things regarding him baffle the audience, he gave as clear an answer as possible when asked about mortality.

How did Rodman react to questions surrounding mortality or a fear of dying?

Rodman, while he was playing for the Spurs was asked in an interview if he was scared of dying or not fulfilling his dreams.

In a very un-Rodman-esque manner, The Worm responds and says that he isn’t afraid of death one bit.

For someone from his humble beginnings, Rodman definitely made it big. Rodman insists that people be happy for him rather than crying at the loss if he dies.

His statement reminds everyone that outside the madness he portrayed, he was just a guy who earned his dream career.

Which is the real Rodman, and whether he was misunderstood shall remain an enigma. Regardless, his stature as a defensive phenom will preserve him forever in basketball lore.

The Worm will always be a speck of color rebounding everything on the court, for a basketball fan.

