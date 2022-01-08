“I used Bradley Beal’s in-game advice against him!”: Chicago Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmo hilariously reveals how the Wizards superstar’s guidance helped him have a career-high 18 points in win over Washington

Chicago Bulls rising star Ayo Dosunmo has career-high 18 points against Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards.

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the surprise packages in the NBA this season. A few months into the season, they have exceeded all expectations. In fact, they currently are on a 9-game winning streak, and sit 1st in the Eastern Conference standings, with a healthy 26-10 record.

While DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine have garnered most of the limelight, and rightfully so, rookie Ayo Dosunmu has quietly come to the fore as one of the Bulls most reliable players of the bench this year. Just recently, in a game against the Washington Wizards, Ayo had a career-high 18 points on the night.

The 21-year-old had himself a night on the offensive end. Moreover, he was guarding Wizards star Bradley Beal when they both shared the court. The duo was seen constantly talking to each other during the game.

In the post-match press conference, Ayo Dosunmo revealed the advice that Bradley Beal gave him during the game. So, what was it? Read on and find out…

Ayo Dosunmo uses Bradley Beal’s in-game advice against the Wizards star itself.

The Chicago Bulls had an impressive 130-122 win over Wizards. While DeRozan was not at his usual best, ending with only 15 points, rookie Ayo Dosunmo arguably had the best game of his career.

The 21-year-old had a career-high 18 points. Furthermore, he ended the game with 4 assists and 5 rebounds. In the post-game conference, Ayo revealed what was the secret behind his magic night and how it involved Wizards superstar Bradley Beal. He goes on to say –

They called two travels on me,” Dosunmu said. “After the travel – the play before I scored – he (Beal) was like ‘Just go deliberately. Deliberately go one way and then just get into your shot. Don’t think about it, just take it and drive and get to your spot.’”

Sound advice, to be sure. Unfortunately for the Beal, it immediately backfired.

“The next play I did it on him,” Dosunmu said. “And then he was like: ‘I didn’t say do it on me, I just said do it in the future.”

Anyway, here’s the play where Ayo used Beal’s move on him. Check out the clip:

The Wizards superstar is quite clearly seen shaking his head. Maybe it would have been best for Beal to wait and give his advice after the game.

Bradley Beal on this moment with Ayo Dosunmu

Bradley Beal is one of the best in the league when it comes to stopping on a dime and pulling up. So, it would only make to impart this advice to a rookie.

Hopefully, Ayo Dosunmo takes heed of the advice and develops into a solid role player for the Bulls this season.

