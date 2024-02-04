“I Used To Play Point Guard”: LeBron James Gets Reassured By Anthony Davis On His Passing Skills

After speculation of LeBron James’ availability for the Purple & Gold against the New York Knicks, the Lakers managed to take another win on the road. Both Anthony Davis and LBJ started for Los Angeles after being listed as questionable for the showdown in Madison Square Garden. LA not only got another win in the column but fans also got to see AD boasting his ability to handle the rock mid-game to The King.

Advertisement

A clip making the rounds on social media has two videos playing side by side. The video on the left shows LeBron James missing a three-pointer from the top of the key with a Knicks defender right up in his grill.

The same video also shows Anthony Davis walking towards the wing from the baseline. Onto the video on the right, AD could be seen talking to LeBron James mid-game, reminding him that he played the point guard position in High School.

Advertisement

“You know I used to play point guard. You know what I’m saying? I got you.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1753987963157905754?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The three-point shot from James came in the fourth quarter with under four minutes left to play. Los Angeles led the game 100-96 as The King heaved a long-range bomb to extend the lead. The interaction between James and Davis took place after his missed shot.

But despite missing the long-range three, Anthony Davis reassured LBJ of his ability to run the ball as the team’s point while having no problems handling the rock, finding his teammates, or diming assists.

Advertisement

During his high school days, Anthony Davis was a 6’3 point guard known as ‘the little guy that shoots threes.’ But after his seven-inch growth spurt, AD turned into one of the best prospects in the country. Davis retained his ball-handling skills, shooting, and footwork. But now, towering at 6’10, AD was able to impose his height and strength in the paint while also being able to make a difference on the defensive end of the court.

LeBron James does have a PG in AD

Over the course of his career, Anthony Davis has not been credited enough for his ball-handling skills. Being a 6’10 forward usually leads to fans and even analysts having different expectations from the player instead of appreciating his ability to handle the rock. But despite not getting enough recognition for it, AD is actually pretty good with the ball in his hands.

Anthony Davis has always been one of the main scoring options for his team these past few years. So, as soon as the ball comes to AD in the post, his go-to decision is to score the ball instead of looking for his teammates.

However, being the team’s main scoring option, Davis has still been averaging his second-highest assist total in his career with 3.7 APG so far this season. But apart from being a dimer, Davis has never had a problem bringing the ball up the court. In fact, with the ease with which Anthony Davis brings the ball up the court on offense or on a fastbreak at times, people tend to forget that this is a 6’10 power forward, running the ball like a guard.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been aiming to improve their assist totals this year and Anthony Davis sure is playing his part. Coming back to his assist average, AD’s highest average for the number of assists throughout his career has been 3.9, during his final year with the Pelicans.

So, being able to average 3.7 assists per game this year surely has been a huge leap for Davis and also an even bigger help for the Lakers.

LBJ and AD led the Los Angeles Lakers over the Knicks in this matchup. The team flies to Charlotte for their final game of this six-game road trip. Look for LA to make it three wins in a row with a win against the Hornets in the hopes of improving their conference standings.