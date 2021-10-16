“Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting 3s at will?! It’s over for the rest of the league!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Bucks’ MVP drills a 3 to start the game against the Mavericks

NBA Champion and 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo stuns the crowd by making a 3 to begin the game against the Dallas Mavericks

The NBA preseason has come to an end, and it ended with spectacular matchups all around. The Heat beat the Celtics 121-100, the Knicks beat the Wizards 115-113, Warriors beat the Blazers 119-97. The Milwaukee Bucks fell short 103-114 to the Dallas Mavericks.

Despite the loss, there were good signs for the Bucks. All of their starters were in double digits, and Giannis Antetokounmpo ended the game with 26 points and 10 rebounds. A lot of their regulars were resting for the season opener against the Nets on the 19th. The Dallas Mavericks rested Luka Doncic tonight as well. However, that didn’t impact much overall, as a strong team performance made them cruise to a victory. Despite the result of the game, the Bucks fans saw something, which would make them excited for the season to come.

NBA Twitter reacts as Giannis Antetokounmpo drills a 3 to start the game

Giannis Antetokounmpo has come a long way since he started in the NBA. During his 8 years, Giannis worked on his body, and his game. The only aspect that really lacked, was his shooting. It is commonly believed that once Giannis starts shooting at ease, he would become the best player around. However, that day may not be too far.

NBA Twitter saw the same, and couldn’t hold back their reactions.

The future of the league is a 2k16 IRL Demigod and a Slovenian Wonderkid. Pray for the league pic.twitter.com/YosbNBNSgd — Kai Park (@KaiDPark) October 16, 2021

defenders after reading “can’t shoot” on the scouting report pic.twitter.com/vHjQ2XI6un — ÑÎŁ (@nilrnp) October 16, 2021

Just end the season now just give us 2 rings on Tuesday — Bucks Legend Dj Wilson(0-0) (@WilsonBurner) October 16, 2021

WOAH WOAH WOAH HEY NOW WOAH WTF IS THIS MAN pic.twitter.com/QCmqM4UtGS — ثسنيم (@ClaxGoat33) October 16, 2021

It sure was a surprising sight to see Giannis pull up for the first shot of the game. If he can shoot consistently, it surely is over for the rest of the league.