Basketball

“Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting 3s at will?! It’s over for the rest of the league!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Bucks’ MVP drills a 3 to start the game against the Mavericks

"Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting 3s at will?! It's over for the rest of the league!": NBA Twitter reacts as the Bucks' MVP drills a 3 to start the game against the Mavericks
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, and Ray Allen don't wanna admit it, but they kicked that sh*t off": Gabrielle Union-Wade fires at the '08 Celtics for not admitting they started the SuperTeam era
Next Article
"Think about Kevin Durant and James Harden for once too, Kyrie Irving!": Stephen A Smith savagely slams the Nets star for his personality and actions over the course of his NBA career
NBA Latest Post
“LeBron James and his Lakers out there shaking seeing Stephen Curry in mid-season form”: NBA Twitter reacts as the GSW MVP drops 41 points in their final preseason win against the Blazers
“LeBron James and his Lakers out there shaking seeing Stephen Curry in mid-season form”: NBA Twitter reacts as the GSW MVP drops 41 points in their final preseason win against the Blazers

In their last game of the preseason, Stephen Curry puts up an incredible 41-point performance…