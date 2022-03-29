“I want a $100,000 bet on the Trailblazers to win the west”: When Charles Barkley wagered on the Portland Trailblazers

Charles Barkley is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. However, when it comes to making predictions, he may not even be a role player.

NBA legend and TNT analyst, Charles Barkley bet $100,000 on the Portland Trail Blazers to reach the NBA Finals. Over the last few NBA seasons, NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley has been a big fan of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Barkley’s opinions aren’t always well-received throughout the league. He can come across as anti-certain fan bases or franchises.

Prior to the Golden State Warriors’ three-in-five-year championship run, Barkley famously stated that a jump-shooting team like the Warriors would never win an NBA title.

However considering many of his wild takes, you have to believe that he creates storylines like this to grab attention.

Charles Barkley loses a $100,000 bet on the Portland Trail Blazers to win the Western Conference

Barkley logged another major L in the loss column after the Portland Trail Blazers were eliminated in another first-round series in 2020.

Chuck is putting his money where his mouth is 👀✍️ pic.twitter.com/3gWG7O44Lr — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 23, 2020

That’s because, before Portland even played a game during the NBA season, Barkley bet $100,000 on the Blazers winning the Western Conference on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

King Charles had predicted that the Blazers would beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2019/20 season. Chuck was betting on the Blazers edging the lakers in the first round of the playoffs and then advancing to the NBA Finals.

The award-winning crew laughed a lot when they saw the clip in the studio. Barkley has grown fond of the Blazers in recent years. Barkley, a known gambler, stated that if Portland accomplished this feat, he would have won $2.8 million.