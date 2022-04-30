“Recipes so easy even Charles Barkley could make them”: When Shaq roasted Chuck, while promoting his new cookbook on Stephen Colbert’s show

Shaquille O’Neal was at his vibrant best when he was interviewed by Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. Shaq was promoting his cookbook.

Is there anything Shaq can’t do? The legendary basketball player and TV presenter is famous for being able to juggle multiple careers.

He is a DJ, acts in movies, and sitcoms, is part of an NBA TV show, is a successful businessman, and so much more. The sheer amount of work he has done outside of his basketball career is noteworthy.

It may come as no surprise to some, but Shaquille O’Neal also has a cookbook. Yes, the Big Diesel has launched his cookbook.

“Do you lick the beater?” – @StephenAtHome and @SHAQ make brownies from the Shaq’s Family Style cookbook, and roast Charles Barkley at the same time. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/QNh0icTDKZ — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 5, 2022

Shaq is at his funniest, roasting Chuck and dropping bombs on The Late Show

You give Shaq an opportunity to poke fun at Chuck and he will not miss. Colbert was also quick to ask him about Charles off the bat and Shaq did not hesitate to roast him.

Dr. @SHAQ on @colbertlateshow is cracking me upppp!

Mans put, “Recipes so easy even Charles Barkley could make them” on his cookbook. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4Ox0cN6JT8

— Marla-Joy (@whoismarlajoy) April 5, 2022

Shaq and Charles are great friends and clearly, they know how to banter with each other off the set too. The hilarious segment can be seen on YouTube.

Shaq’s new cookbook, “Shaq’s Family Style” is out in stores now.

