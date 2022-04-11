“Charles Barkley really forgot Ben Simmons left Philly!”: Chuck and his forgetful nature strike once again this time on National TV

Charles Barkley is one of NBA media’s most loved personalities. His comedic timing is something of a gift that keeps on giving.

Chuck is a fan-favorite NBA media personality. Over the years he has become a staple of the community and we as fans eagerly wait for his segments.

He provides a player perspective insight into the game and often gives us takes that are meaningful. Apart from that, he is also popular for bringing a fun side to the studio.

Every time he sits on the panel of NBA on TNT, we are sure to get a hilarious piece from the Chuckster. While his predictions may blow hot and cold, his humor certainly does not.

Charles Barkley is caught being absent-minded on live TV

On today’s show, Charles was at it again. In the half-time report, Barkley exclaims “The Pistons should win this game!”. Shaq asks if Barkley is sure of this, to which, Chuck replies “With no Embiid and no Simmons?!”

Upon hearing this, the rest of the crew had to hold back their laughter. Ernie Johnson interrupted “You mean no Harden?” and Charles was made aware of his callous error.

Chuck really forgot Ben Simmons left Philly 😅 pic.twitter.com/Y1aDjGH2CW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 11, 2022

The studio was in splits as Barkley’s absent-mindedness produced a hilarious take. This reminds us that a TV show host forgetting which players play for which team is funny. More than that, it is grounds for dismissal.

For Charles Barkley however, forgetfulness is his boon. The studio holds and cherishes this more than anything. We as fans love this too!

NBA on TNT and Charles Barkley’s hilarious segues make it what it is. Without it, it may never feel the same.

