“The Lakers should try WD40 for them old a*# geezers!” Charles Barkley roasts Jeanie Buss and co after Frank Vogel’s ill-timed dismissal

Charles Barkley is not one to mince his words and after Adrian Wojnarowski announced Frank Vogel’s departure, Chuck did not hold back.

If anything, Charles Barkley is not one to be polite when it comes to mistreatment. As the Woj bomb on Frank Vogel’s departure dropped, Chuck was furious.

For context, the Lakers had a terrible season. It would be of some solace if their players were average. However, the LA outfit fielded a team that included four members in the NBA 75 list.

Shocking, doesn’t even begin to describe it and the real question remains how did this team even come to be? While we do not know the exact nature of the team’s recruitment, the NBA on TNT crew did not approve of it.

Charles Barkley is absolutely furious at the Lakers front office for scapegoating Frank and Russ

It is no secret that Russell Westbrook and Frank Vogel have been harrowed and persecuted by fans throughout the year. The Lakers’ abysmal form has been blamed on both parties but neither is fully complicit.

Chuck already vocalized his issues with the Lakers’ crucifixion of Westbrook and Vogel. This time he made it clear that the real blame should be on those that helped put this team together.

“They’ve scapegoated Frank and Russ all year.” Chuck reacts to reports that Frank Vogel has coached his final game with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/fJax7p13H5 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 11, 2022

In a rant of sorts, he goes on to say the real culprits are “whoever that put these old a** geezers together”. Chuck reiterates the fact that he already pointed out the issues with such an old team.

He goes on to say that this roster is too old for the league and that “the Lakers should try some WD 40 for them old a** geezers”.

