“I Want A Divorce”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Goes Off On Wife Mariah After 26000 Fans Join His IG Live

Being in love is a double-edged sword. Sometimes our partners do something that touches our hearts, and sometimes they do something that makes us boil with anger. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on both sides of this journey with his wife Mariah, but her latest antic nearly made the Greek Freak crash out.

Giannis went live earlier today on his IG, except he wasn’t the one who orchestrated it. Mariah had gotten her hubby’s phone and went live to motivate him to kill a cockroach that was in their house. Giannis was less than pleased.

At one point, the Bucks superstar begged Mariah to put the phone down. “Babe, the whole world is watching,” he barked. “Oh, there’s 26,000 people watching,” Mariah responded with a chuckle. The banter went back and forth for another few moments before Giannis took his biggest swing at getting the IG Live to end.

“When this is done, I want a divorce,” he said, barely able to contain his laughter. Mariah then agreed that they would both look for the roach together, which allowed the NBA Champion to secure his phone and put the Live to sleep.

Mariah had Giannis mad as hell when he realized she stole his phone and went on IG Live just now Giannis: “after this, I want a divorce” pic.twitter.com/FbhVKPv8WU — Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) July 17, 2025

If anyone is concerned that the Antetokounmpos might be splitting up, don’t be. The happy couple were just having some fun and are head over heels for one another ever since they met back in 2014.

Earlier this year, Mariah made a post on Instagram sharing her love for the 30-year-old superstar alongside their four kids: Aria, Eva, Liam, and Maverick.

Giannis has also never been shy of speaking on his admiration for Mariah. After the couple got married in 2024, he was asked by the NBA media what his favorite part of the wedding was. “My wedding night. After the wedding, that was my favorite part,” said the coy future Hall of Famer.

They also clearly love being parents. Just recently, Giannis released a TikTok joking with Mariah that “baby number 5 was on the way.” Mariah responded during the video with a laugh and an “absolutely not.” Their chemistry is just as adorable as their bits: fun, funny, and heartfelt.

So do not fear b-ball fans. Giannis and Mariah will only continue to write their beautiful love story, one that not even a cockroach could destroy.