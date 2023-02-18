“The Biggest Failure For Kevin Durant”: Gilbert Arenas Says Not Winning a Championship With Nets Would be Insignificant Compared to Suns

Feb 14, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant looks on amidst Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) and Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) react during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Much like in 2016, Kevin Durant recently got himself in a similar situation once again when he joined the Phoenix Suns he already has the likes of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton in the squad.

Although they were not the finalists like the Warriors of 2015-16, the Suns had finished as the team with the best record in the NBA last season. That had finished as the Western Conference Champs just a season before that, though.

You must have an idea, of where is this going. Yes, the pressure. And former 3-time All-Star believes it would be the biggest failure for the 13x All-Star if the Suns don’t win a Championship.

Also read: Chris Paul Joined Kevin Durant in Seeing Mind-Numbing Increase in His Gargantuan $47 Million Investment in 2020

Gilbert Arenas defines the biggest failure of Kevin Durant

Although the former Washington Wizards star started by saying how the Suns with its “Big-3.7” (a shot at Ayton) are his favorites to win it all having two guys capable of having big games and a point guard behind them who has the best assists to turnover ratio in the NBA (all-time).

However, he then went on to say that, “this would be the biggest failure for Kevin Durant,” if he does not win a Championship in Phoenix, much bigger than the failure with the Nets.

Also read: “I Am Just As Good as Kevin Durant”: Anthony Edwards Confident He Can Perform at Kyrie Irving and KD’s Level

Remember this because this man barely makes any good points these days.

What would be actually KD’s biggest failure?

In the past 5 years, Kevin Durant has been part of some of the biggest super teams of all time. When he joined the 73–9 Warriors in 2016, they would have won 3–4 championships in a row if it wasn’t for injuries to KD and Klay Thompson and the famous quarrel between the former and Draymond Green.

He had to satisfy themselves with just two rings and 2x Finals MVPs in three years there. Following that, his teaming up with Kyrie Irving and James Harden in Brooklyn didn’t result in anything but controversies.

And now that he has joined the Suns, which has three of the top few players in the league in their positions, it will dent his greatness like never before. But which will be his biggest? We will know after things unravel in Phoenix.

Also read: “I’m So Sorry, Rudy!”: Shaquille O’Neal Disrespects Rui Hachimura Yet Again, Prompting Brilliant Response From Kevin Durant