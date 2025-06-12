LeBron James On His Body Suffering From Eating Food In The Bubble: “Played A Toll On My Body”

Oct 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) holds up the MVP trophy after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. The Los Angeles Lakers won 106-93 to win the series. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the entire globe, including every professional sports league worldwide. The NBA agreed to cease operations on March 11 after Rudy Gobert tested positive following a pre-game press conference where he had rubbed his hands on some microphones.

With fans banned from arenas and cases rising, the league eventually reached an agreement to build its own “NBA Bubble” at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The bio-secure zone, which cost a reported $190 million, housed 22 playoff-contending teams who lived and competed on-site.

Despite the surreal environment and the tough physical and mental conditions, which also included their collective Black Lives Matter protests, the Los Angeles Lakers won the championship in October 2020.

NBA great LeBron James is synonymous with living by a well-documented, strict, disciplined lifestyle and diet. Even he struggled during his time in Florida, with the NBA Bubble disrupting his entire routine.

During an episode of the Mind The Game Podcast, he shared with co-host Steve Nash how the Bubble affected his body and eating habits. Nash said, “Being in a bubble for 96 days, I think about the food. How do you get it something different all the time, and like how that would play a toll.”

James replied, “It played a toll on my body for sure. I have a set regime about what I eat, especially during the playoffs. It was a certain quality of food and certain quality of produce … it was not available to you. So you just had to figure it out.”

James devotes immense time and energy to maintaining his physical edge. He follows what many have described as an “extreme diet,” fasting until around 1:30 p.m. each day. Most mornings, he only has green juice or fruit before his first meal in the afternoon. He avoids creatine and synthetic supplements, opting instead for natural vitamins, fruit smoothies, or overnight oats.

Throughout his 22 years in the NBA, there have been numerous rumors claiming that Bron spends upwards of $1 million yearly on his body using therapies and recovery methods, such as ice baths, soft-tissue work, and hyperbaric chambers.

But James dismissed the amount of money reported: “Man, I don’t know where the hell that s*** came from. But I do take care of my body. I invest in my body for sure. A lot of soft tissue work, a lot of massages, a lot of hyperbaric chambers, ice tubs, ice baths.”

Although James has never confirmed the dollar amount, it hasn’t stopped the media from speculating about how much he spends, with some people believing he spends as much as $1.5 million each year.

His bio-hacking regimen includes cryotherapy, red-light therapy, compression boots, and hyperbaric oxygen sessions. He begins each day at 6:30 a.m. with a cold plunge. Next come basketball warmups, on-court drills, and a midday nap. He alternates hot and cold recovery baths and finishes with red-light therapy.

James’ focus on diet, recovery, and training keeps him elite at 40 years old.